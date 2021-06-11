Ignore climate change

at your peril

Climate change is a pressing issue facing the entire world. Despite this fact being well documented and many people agreeing that it is a problem, little seems to have been done over the past 30 or so years despite our knowledge of the effects it has posed on the earth and on people.

For the longest time, I was in the same boat — knowing that it’s an issue, but never really knew what I could do about it. I used this lack of knowledge as an excuse for inaction. I was discouraged because I never took the first step of adding to the work of others.

Your own actions can have a tremendous effect on climate change, but the most impact someone can have is through a group like the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) which pushes for bipartisan legislation. That will leave a greater mark than anything one person could do alone.

Climate Change is not a solitary fight, and it shouldn’t have to be; with the support of the community, we can make the world of the future a better place that we can live in for years to come.

Austin Clark

St. Joseph

So many problems in the swamp

It amazes me how our country is in a tailspin today; will we crash or will people wake up in time?

We spent $80+ million to put illegals in a hotel. In California there are roughly around 1,300 trailers that FEMA bought for the homeless not being used? Where are the trailer left over from Katrina — in a field somewhere?

Will Biden give back the cuts to foreign aid and the American soldier being the world’s policemen? AOC and like say we cannot feed our people — too many of us. How about opening up the CRP land? If we cannot feed ourselves, why do we export $135.54 billion of food in 2019 to other countries?

We stop the Keystone pipeline but OK Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline? Trump banned from Facebook, so much for freedom of speech — what Constitution? BLM should be ALM — “ALL”. Black leadership should be upset with 19 million black babies aborted since 1973. Why don’t those lives matter?

Who has the plan, or just what is it when all of these solar panels, wind mills and “special high-tech” batteries start showing up in the landfills, any risk there?

Ever wonder why 50% of Congress are millionaires? Clinton leaves the White House broke but now worth $120 million? Trump lost $700 million while president, so? Biden taking credit for work Trump did on the COVID front — amazing even for the “masked” man — wonder if he has “silver bullets?”

Back to alternate energy — do a check and see who in Congress is going to benefit from these “new” sources? Who owns what?

And we need to start a lottery on just how long it will take the swamp to get rid of Biden?

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph