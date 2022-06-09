My how things have changed
I can’t believe I am 83 years old now. Like George Burns used to say, “If I knew I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself.”
I was born in the Missouri Methodist Hospital April 16, 1939, in Downtown St. Joseph and my wife, Phyllis Ann Nelson, was born in her home in 1940. While I was researching my genealogy I remembered seeing a hospital receipt for about $40 and a drug bill for about $6. On the positive side, the high cost of health care today has greatly improved the quality of health care but on the negative side has increased the cost of health care substantially.
When we were sick, the doctor would come to the house and with nothing more than a thermometer and blood pressure device could tell exactly what was wrong with you, and if he needed to he would put a sign on your front door saying this house was quarantined due to smallpox or the measles.
In the early 1950s we only had two TV channels to watch and if you wanted a stronger picture you had to raise your antenna more than 20 feet in the air.
Gasoline was cheap (15 cents per gallon) and included having the attendant check your radiator water, battery, tire air pressure and clean the windshield.
It seemed like everyone subscribed to the newspaper — one morning and one evening edition. It was common for most of us to express our political views with our friends, relatives and neighbors while being respectful of those with views other than ours. When the internet became popular, many people became lazy in reading and switched to being informed by the narrative that the biased press was promoting. It became harder and harder to discover the truth.
My wife and I are moving to Springfield, Missouri to be near our son Mark. I plan to keep my subscription to the News-Press so I can be properly informed on both national and local St. Joseph news.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
An untouched design
A vision founded an experiment in time,
Minds were searching for the wisdom,
To set the rules for many generations,
To bind a nation with hopes and dreams,
The goal to require and inspire,
And set boundaries to reign supreme.
With this moment in time,
These wise framers made many choices,
Making a nation with many voices.
Uncovered were plans of novel design,
A powerful preamble set in motion,
The Constitution and prudent rules,
The separation of powers,
Added a necessary balance.
Liberty and freedoms were to endure,
Free enterprise would develop our land,
Religion and state had their domain,
Yet there would be little constrain,
Our Republic would be a test of time,
Boldly retaining an untouched design.
We solved our early transgressions,
And became a beacon for the world,
Even tamping down their atrocities.
Yet internally are powers to be,
Spreading divisions and untruths,
Our courage should end that decline,
While keeping our untouched design.
LeRoy Schwery
Lathrop, Missouri
