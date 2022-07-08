Right is blind to Trump’s lies
I write to counter the letter titled “Lies of Jan. 6.”
Most clear-thinking people could see from day one coverage that it was an armed insurrection. The author contends that it wasn’t because there were no guns. There were guns and that has been known, but now with the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, who was in a position to know, it has been reaffirmed complete with video and audio recordings of police transmissions. Trump knew it too and was OK with armed insurrectionists breaking into the Capitol.
Another point made is about how Joe Biden is ruining the country. This is clearly an off-point shiny object to act as a dog whistle to other sycophants. Biden is not the subject of these hearings.
Third, the widely discredited film “2000 Mules” was pointed to. Another shiny object to deflect attention to Trump world’s big lie that the election was stolen. Even Bill Barr, who carried Trump’s water until he didn’t, snickered about this ridiculous thing.
Perhaps Republicans should emulate the party mascot. The noble, clear-eyed elephant complete with its long memory and not the ostrich with its head in the sand.
Randy Adams
Easton, Missouri
Biden is sleepwalking into World War III
The wrecking of the U.S economy in record-breaking time isn’t the worst thing Biden is doing to us. This week, in Europe he made the following statement about Putin: “…..we’re going to get the NATO-zation of Europe. And that’s exactly what he (Putin) didn’t want to do — it’s exactly what needs to be done to guarantee security for Europe. And I think it’s necessary and I’m looking forward to it happening,” the president said.
The president has promised to send two F-35 squadrons to the U.K. and two destroyers to Spain. Additional air defense systems will be sent to Germany and Italy, and the U.S. will set up a permanent military headquarters for its 5th Army Corps in Poland as well as sending another 5,000 troops to Romania.
I encourage all to understand why Russia invading Ukraine (formerly part of Russia) while horrible for Ukrainians, is different than what Biden is talking about.
This saber-rattling will likely now give Putin the excuse he needs to wipe out what he perceives is a NATO threat by marching across Europe before the end of Biden’s one and only term in the official start of World War III. How sad.
David Hurst
St. Joseph
Another day, another rant
Once again you print the insane rants of the ultra-right wing conservative in the paper. Let’s look at three points.
It was an insurrection by any definition, that was their stated purpose in many TV interviews. And it was premeditated. Arms were stored in hotels and testimony at the hearings clearly proves they had them.
The Capitol Police did direct some intruders after the gates, and buildings were breached to further reduce damage and physical harm.
These claims have been debunked all the way through the courts. The author quoted has several books espousing QAnon conspiracies while he profits on DJT’s enablers. It would be nice if you embraced true democracy.
Frank T. Poores Jr.
St. Joseph
