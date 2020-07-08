The coup to unseat Trump continues

To regain power, the Democrats have become the party of lawlessness, chaos and disorder. Because their impeachment fiasco failed, now their focus is on halting our roaring economy so as not to give any credit to Trump. This is being accomplished by manipulating the COVID-19 narrative and shutting down our economy. The liberal fake news media is serving them well.

We have had in the past other virus outbreaks nearly as bad, but the entire economy wasn’t shut down. If Trump had not been elected, I doubt that these drastic measures would have taken place. Note that the most property damage inflicted by the demonstrators has been in states with Democrat mayors and Democrat governors who allowed it to happen. St. Joe was not plagued with buildings being burned.

Look at the statistics in the press reported by the liberal John Hopkins University. The numbers of deaths are compared to the number of people who tested positive. Not all died! The U.S. COVID-19 deaths are heading down despite cases going up.

The Democrats can’t seem to abide by the Constitution that provides a remedy to remove a president every four years.

With all the dirty tricks and unconstitutional acts committed by the Democrats, hopefully there will be a substantial number of Democrats who have a little common sense and some degree of wisdom that will vote for Trump in November regardless of Trump’s lack of social skills.

Larry Flinchpaugh

St. Joseph