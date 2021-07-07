Bad time for an increase
I just got my Clinton County tax reassessment statement. I was appalled they raised my property taxes! With all that’s going on — the pandemic primarily — people’s income has gone down.
Personally, my income last year was a little over half of the previous year. I know some other people in this situation. As a result, I paid less tax last year. This had to have the commensurate result in Jefferson City. So what do they do? Raise taxes. At a time when most people’s income is down, they raise taxes. This is not right.
I contacted my county assessor, Cindy Carter, and Jeff Schmidt of the Missouri tax commission’s office, and confirmed a mandate (I thought only kings issued mandates) to raise property taxes 10% was issued.
At a time when people have less money, Jefferson City wants more. The problem is I have to live within my income — i.e. cut back. I would like for our government in Jefferson City to do the same.
Our founding fathers fought a war to rid us of the king’s oppressive mandated taxes. They further said “all taxation is to be based on the ability to pay.” If you have no money, no taxes. We long ago kissed our founding fathers’ common sense tenet goodbye.
I pray some common sense people in Jefferson City will come forward and reconsider this mandate.
Albert Thomas, Gower, Missouri
Checks are in the mail
Most of the United States postal deliverers and sorters are underworked and extremely overpaid and highly inefficient and have an exorbitant retirement, of which they are not deserving. This is the reason the U.S. Postal Service operates in a deficit. Essentially, postal workers lack in ambition and in being productive, theoretically sponging off from the government taxpayers, the same as the U.S. senators and representatives, most of whom are millionaires with free medical for their offspring.
I ordered a box of personal checks at the Exchange Bank and Trust in Effingham, Kansas, on June 24, and I still have not received them via the U.S. Postal Service.
Terrance Hawbaker, Effingham, Kansas
Make your wishes known
America’s Birthday — the 4th of July — democracy — what does it all mean? Ask people of various ages and you will get so many different answers it will boggle the mind. And that will be a good thing.
But, when America ELECTS people who do not reflect that diversity of thought, we can stifle what democracy and America means to the rest of the world. Think about that, please. Think very hard who represents all of us wherever we attach the words “public service,” “government,” “representation” and the like to their name.
How many of us can say we were really proud of Josh Hawley’s clenched fist “welcome” of the rioters on 1-6-2021? Are you in favor of term limits for ALL branches of government servants? Make your wishes known by regular communication with local, state and federal “public servants?” It’s the best we can do. Also, protect yourself, your family and all of us by getting vaccinated. Happy National Birthday America & God Bless!
Helen Brock-Thurston, St. Joseph
