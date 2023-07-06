Your letters July 7, 2023
A warning from the fall of Rome
When I look back at the fall of the Roman Empire I see a lot of concerns for our country. If you remember anything, it was a result of self-indulgent, permissive behavior and leadership ruling for self-enrichment. The result was their implosion and demise.
America was established on Judeo-Christian belief with structured law and order, and punishment followed when self-discipline failed. Turn on the TV or read a paper and you see law enforcement struggling with arrests that result in the front door and out the back because the individual has rights and the unfairness of society caused them burn and loot and murder.
A current look at our education system shows instead of teaching the three Rs it is more important for youth to be taught what they biologically prefer to be. Perhaps an ugly chapter in history has caused their inability to succeed. The solution seems to be, get a college degree in basket weaving and let others pay the bill while trying to find yourself.
A clear look at our government shows that professional leaders enter office a common person and leave with millions in their bank accounts. Law is a two-tier system based on the party in power. There is this compulsion on their part to control the free markets in the name of saving the world. Sounds good but the laws don’t apply to the law makers! Their compassion is to take in the world give free housing, education and shelter while giving food stamps free school lunches to our citizens. Sounds good just not in their backyard.
Finally a close look at our military shows the lack of recruiting which places our military in a weak global position. The woke leadership is more focused on inclusiveness classes instead of military tactics. I have a grandson leaving the military for this reason.
See any similarities?
Richard Sharp
St. Joseph
Above the law? Ha!
I am sick of hearing reporters on TV repeating this obvious lie: “Nobody is above the law!” That’s a lie. I can name half a dozen people who are clearly above the law. Hillary Clinton, James Clapper, John Brennan, Hunter Biden, James Comey and Kevin Clinesmith.
All these Democrats are immune to the heavy hand of the law which would fall so swiftly upon mere citizens such as we. It is becoming difficult to respect a system which punishes its enemies while protecting its friends. Where is the legal profession with its official outrage? The selective application of our legal system is currently impossible to ignore — it’s “in your face.”
Come on you lawyers. The current government is sullying your profession by pointing out how corrupt the law can be when twisted by power and threat. I’m 81 years old, and I have noticed that over the decades, Republicans go to jail for the slightest infraction. Democrats never do. Just an observation, perhaps worth consideration.
Hunter Biden lied on a federal gun application — a felony. He’ll never do a day in the pokey, but you would.
Lawrence Pilgram
St. Joseph
