As Missouri Western’s financial situation unfolded, I never thought the prior administration had deliberately led the university down this path. What happened in the past was the result of a perfect storm of declining enrollment, eroding state support, tuition caps, rising costs and many forces beyond its control. But that doesn’t change this fact: Missouri Western faces financial challenges. That should not be up for debate. Financial statements and audit reports show declining cash and investments and relatively flat revenue from tuition and fees while state appropriations decreased $1.5 million over the last two years.

An additional $3 million in state support was cut this fiscal year due in large part to COVID-19. Universities across the country have felt a similar financial squeeze, even before COVID-19 hit. From my perspective, that has been the message that President Wilson has shared in his communications with the campus and community. He has not blamed the prior administration nor has there been anything but transparency and willingness to share information openly. What President Wilson and his new leadership team faced was a university with expenses outpacing revenues and the critical need to take measures immediately to chart a course for long-term financial stability. And that is exactly what they did.

It would certainly have been easier to blame the prior administration. Instead, President Wilson and his leadership team focused on solving the problems and establishing a plan so the university could continue to serve our students for years to come. What would they have to gain by perpetuating a false narrative that made their jobs harder? Let me be clear, they did not throw the prior administration under the bus. And they most certainly did not seek publicity on the national stage about the financial crisis and subsequent program review.

I hope the current administration will be allowed to shift its energy to the issues at hand and focus on the future instead of the past. I wish that the past leadership would do the same and shift its energy away from what I believe is a harmful and misleading narrative.

This will only serve to derail all the progress that has been made and hurt the university.

I encourage Missouri Western’s employees and supporters to come together, move forward and look to the future. We can’t waste energy on the past. Let’s focus everything we have on serving our students and graduating future generations of Griffons. That’s the reason we are all here. Go Griffs!

Jomel Nichols

Village of Oaks

