Some questions to ponder
What if we took the time to see the dignity and sanctity of the human person in all phases of life?
What if we saw the integrity in all creation and took time to realize our responsibility in preserving it?
What if we were willing to give a little so others might have a little?
What if we were to focus on feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty and providing appropriate clothing for each season?
What if we took the time to visit the shut-ins and those shut away?
What if we helped to find shelter for those who have no shelter or improve the shelters that are run down?
What if we visited and gladdened the old and sick?
What if we gave proper respect to those who have died and comforted those who were left behind?
What if we were to teach others about truth and goodness through our example? What if we took time to listen and try to understand the other side?
What if we reached out to those who are hurting, lonely or in need of a friend?
What if we forgave rather than struck back?
What if we let go of our anger, bitterness and resentment?
What if we decided to truly love our neighbor as we love ourselves?
Would we, then, have the time to complain about all the truly unimportant things that seem to occupy and overtake so much of our thoughts and actions?
B.K. Ball
St. Joseph
What will come of those blades?
In the U.S. over the next four years alone what will be the fate of more than 8,000 blades? Did you know that there are 499 wind turbines in Missouri?
Wind turbine blades can’t be recycled, so they’re piling up in landfills. Most are sawed into transportable pieces by special diamond cutting systems, and hauled to landfills, where they never break down. ...buried underground then
covered up!
Turbine blades can last up to 20 years, but many are taken down after just 10 so they can be replaced with bigger and more powerful designs.
They have a life cycle of approximately 20 years, involve high upfront capital investment, have a visual impact, may reduce the local bird population, are prone to noise disturbances, installation can take up a significant portion of land and some have adverse environmental impact.
The costs for a utility-scale wind turbine range from about $1.3 million to $2.2 million per MW of nameplate capacity installed. Most of the commercial-scale turbines installed today are 2 MW in size and cost roughly $3 to $4 million installed.
One bright spot — one start-up, global fiberglass solutions — developed a method to break down blades and press them into pellets and fiber boards to be used for flooring and walls.
Pointing to an Electric Power Research Institute study that estimates all blade waste through 2050 would equal roughly .015% of all the municipal solid waste going to landfills in 2015 alone. But they still need oil to work, as much as 60 gallons each.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
