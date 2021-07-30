Those were the days
I would like to compliment and thank Terry Jordan for his enjoyable and nostalgic article in the July 10-11 News-Press Weekender. It brought back many memories of what life was like in the early 1950s before television. At age 13, I had heard of television but just couldn’t envision what it would be like to have a radio with a picture.
As a teenager, I would sit on the floor staring into our floor model Zenith radio, visualizing all the action that was being talked about. I could actually see my favorite radio heroes: Sky King, Captain Midnight, Straight Arrow, The Green Hornet and many others.
TV was fairly expensive so my family didn’t buy one until 1954. You could buy a nice used car for the price of a TV: $250 to $350.
At first all we received was Kansas City stations; WDAF-Channel 4, KCMO-Channel 5, KMBC-Channel 9. Then on Sept. 7, 1953, KFEQ-Channel 2 came on the air. I remember how exciting it was watching the tower being erected. Now we had a TV station for all three networks — CBS, NBC, ABC. There was some duplication with KFEQ but it allowed us to get one more network: DuMont.
Gradually stations either increased their power or antenna height to give us better reception and between 1960-1980 most stations had converted to color.
I never even thought about television being available in our cars. But it looks like that is coming soon as more and more digital videos are available on our tablets and cell phones. Over the air TV from a TV transmitter in the automobile is no longer necessary.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
Time to ‘do something’ about parks
Folks say the parks system should never have been allowed to get this bad. So I ask you, do we want future generations to say the same thing about us? “They should have done something but they just let it fall apart!”
There is no doubt we all love our beautiful park system. Nobody wants to see it fall apart into ruin. Regardless of how I feel about taxes or government, my main concern is the parks themselves.
We are at a crossroads. Right now, today, we have a choice. Do we continue the same neglect we accuse past generations of doing that brought us to this point? Or do we fix it, so that future generations will not accuse us of the same thing? We’ve spent enough time wringing our hands. If we do something, something will be done. If we do nothing, then nothing will be done. I’m ready to do something. I will vote yes for our parks.
Terry Turbak
St. Joseph
Time for action
on COVID
Even though the COVID-19 count had dramatically soared to almost 140, the city “leaders” chose to essentially do nothing despite a vaccination rate of around 20% — about half of the state’s and about a third of the United States rate. They pointedly refrained from making any recommendation regarding masks and basically passed the buck by suggesting PSAs might help and that the Health Department might want to start programs to encourage vaccination for those who wanted them.
Governments have a principle priority of protecting citizens. When a crisis is at hand, as it is clearly now (one need look no further than Springfield where the vaccination rate actually is better than it is here) citizens should demand their elected “leaders” do their jobs. It is time (in fact, well past the time) for aggressive, effective, outspoken, consistent and highly visible leadership. If it is lacking, voters should “throw the rascals out.”
Michael Smith
St. Joseph
