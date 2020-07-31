Editor’s note: The deadline has passed for submitting letters concerning candidates and issues on Tuesday’s ballots. We invite and encourage your letters on other topics. Letters should be limited to 250 words and include a phone number for verification.

Please support Amendment 2

Voting “yes” on Amendment 2 will reduce state general revenue costs for health care services. This will free up $100 million in state revenue that could be used for other services.

For example, all education budgets have been cut. Our schools require more funds during this challenging time.

Voting ‘yes” on 2 will bring more than $1 billion of our federal tax dollars back to Missouri.

Voting “yes” on 2 will provide Medicaid Coverage to 230,000 Missouri citizens who have incomes up to $18,000/year if single or $30,000/year for a family of three.

Vote “yes” on 2 to ensure families can receive care in their communities and keeping rural hospitals open.

Vote “yes” on 2 to support 16,000 new jobs.

Please vote “yes” on Amendment 2 — Medicaid expansion — on Aug. 4.

JoAnn Wann

St. Joseph

Don’t forget about oral health

The pandemic has changed many things and continues to impact our communities, our economy and our health. Do not let the pandemic make you forget about your oral health.

August is Oral Health Awareness in Missouri. This month was designated to ensure that we all remember to take care of our oral health, especially important now.

Often considered forgettable, good oral health is essential to health. Dental practices have adapted office procedures to make it safe to receive dental care. While these are new processes to dental patients and professionals, they make a return to dental care workable now.

During this difficult time, don’t forget about your oral health and the oral health of your family, friends and community.

Gary Harbison

Executive Director, Missouri Coalition for Oral Health

Jefferson City, Missouri