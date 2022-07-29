Bad decisions
have consequences
What does “common sense” mean? Does it mean the sense a “common” person possesses or does it mean the common rationale that can be applied to a situation? As in, the usual interpretation of right and wrong?
That is an important distinction in 21st century politics, as a lot of public figures want to use both of them — and maybe even some of their own choosing — to apply to Donald J. Trump’s actions on the 1-6 hearings.
Go back to the Holy Bible, however, and God’s standard is “All actions have consequences” — both good and bad — accept them. Simple, direct, accurate. Or, elections have consequences — more people voted for Biden, he’s the winner of the popular vote. So, we have the fake elector ploy. It didn’t work.
Accept the consequences! And Josh Hawley? Accept the consequences to your career that your actions merit. You embarrassed Missourians big-time. Learn from your mistake.
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
￼
Mosaic’s path
is an asset
Thanks to Mosaic for developing the new walking path on its property around Evans Lake. It is a great benefit to the community.
Recently, however, there are more and more dog droppings left on the pathway. Pet owners, please pick up after your pet, if you cannot lead them onto the grass.
David Estes
San Antonio, Texas
￼
More needed on eminent domain
Saturday’s edition had information about Grain Belt’s taking of individuals property. I don’t have a problem with eminent domain; most of our infrastructure was built through the use of it, but what angers me is that a for profit company can use a loophole to take private property. Don’t we pay taxes to protect us from that?
If this is such a good deal why do you have to force people to take it? My research has revealed that Grain Belt is out of Chicago (the Windy City). Doesn’t it seem strange they would transfer electricity 400 miles?
I have to give Missouri credit for their adjustment to eminent domain. More work needs to be done, but Kansas needs major reform. Good luck to the people being attacked by an out-of-state company.
Richard Lee
Atchison, Kansas
￼
Grace House
continues to amaze
I want to express my appreciation for the news coverage you have provided Grace House in recent days.
Over the last 10 or so years I have continued to express gratitude — and amazement — at the work being done by Ruth Costello and her volunteers at Grace House. I spoke with her Thursday morning and she said some 967 children on Tuesday had been provided, at no cost, new backpacks, school supplies, shoes, socks, etc. for the coming school year. Additional visits Wednesday and early Thursday took the total to over 1,000 children
I have no idea how Mrs. Costello and her smiling volunteers are able to continue this work as the needs continue to grow. Grace House receives no tax support, no United Way funding, no grants I am aware of. St. Joseph is fortunate to have many helpful charities. I believe Grace House ranks among the best.
There is never any charge. Grace House relies entirely on the generosity of individuals, some churches and organizations. Current needs include new or gently used children’s clothing. And cash donations are always welcome.
If you wish to make a gift to a true charity — no charges to anyone, no salaries or money for marketing/solicitations — I would suggest you consider Grace House. My late wife Charlene and I frequently donated gently used clothing and household goods, along with relatively modest cash gifts, through the years. I consider all this a good investment in helping the less fortunate of our community.
Thank you, Ruth (and your dedicated volunteers) for helping meet the needs of the less fortunate among us.
Bob Slater
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.