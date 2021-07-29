Animal adoption is affordable
Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS), together with St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue, works tirelessly to find homes for shelter pets, through redemptions, adoptions or working with rescue partners.
We want to address the “Lower the Cost” comment in a recent It’s Your Call. A reader questioned why adoption fees aren’t lower. FOTAS sponsors adoption fee reductions numerous times each year in an effort to reduce the number of animals in the shelter ($25 adoption fees for dogs the week prior to July 4, half-price adoptions for cats the first Wednesday of each month and for dogs the third Wednesday of each month, and specials for senior and long-term shelter pets).
We’re fortunate that local veterinarians reduce treatment prices so that we can pass savings on to adopters. With the exception of a $10 adoption and $7.50 microchipping fee, the rest of the adoption price is what veterinarians charge the shelter for spay/neuters, rabies vaccinations, etc.
It’s important to remember that owning a pet incurs costs (parasite prevention, food, litter, treats, toys and medical expenses). An adoption fee between $62-$145 is reasonable considering the overall cost of owning a pet.
View what is included in adoption fees here: petforu.com/adoption -fees/.
Whitney Zoghby,
president Friends of the Animal Shelter
Aubrey Silvey,
humane educator/St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue
This town is a mess
As I drive through this town, I am completely embarrassed by the way it looks. Our city streets are horrible with still big holes and the grass needs to be cut along the highway and city parks. You would think our mayor would want more for this town, especially when the KC Chiefs are coming next month. Tons of people come to this town to visit — and look how it looks. Disgusting. If I were the Chiefs I would consider a new location. Just my opinion.
Lisa Williams
St. Joseph
Take action
on climate change
Why should we care about climate change? Can we even stop it? Aren’t there more important issues? These criticisms spit in the face of scientists who have repeatedly affirmed the existence and severity of climate change for over 30 years.
The average person thinks fighting climate change is too costly but doesn’t realize that there are plenty of ways to tackle it. The best path forward is through carbon pricing. Economists, businesses, and policy makers from both parties agree that it’s the simplest and most efficient solution. One bill that accomplishes this is the Energy Innovation Act. It imposes a flat tax on fossil fuels at the source, and every last cent of the revenue is given back to the American people in the form of a dividend. Prices of energy and goods will increase very slightly ($200-$210 per person) which will be more than offset by the dividend ($250-$260 per person).
According to Columbia University research, Americans will come out ahead over 95% of the time. When there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain, then supporting an easy, efficient, market-based solution for climate change that puts Americans first is the way to go.
Austin Clark
St. Joseph
Don’t fall for ‘integrity’ lie
What defines our democracy more than voting? “We, the PEOPLE, elect our leaders on a stated basis. Well now, our Republican leaders are drafting legislation that — in effect — says “We, the elected representatives” can’t trust our electors — so we are taking over that duty.”
Are we really going to sit idly by and let them do that? Based on past performance, yes we are. In the 2020 election, nationally, only 51.3% of all Americans voted. In school, that’s an F on the grading scale. In Buchanan County, we don’t even do that good. So, wake up! Regardless of color, age, gender, our defining trait of democracy is being taken from us by our state and federal legislators and they are calling it “election integrity.” It’s part of Trump’s “Big Lie.”
Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
