A day for all Americans
This year the 4th of July was a three-day weekend to celebrate freedom and pursue happiness. It’s not a Republican or Democrat holiday, it’s not a liberal or conservative day, it’s not divisive at all. It is our American celebration.
We love America’s birthday because freedom is the greatest treasure of human beings. Sometimes we take it for granted because the freedom we have, the freedom we use and know, was fiercely fought for and dearly paid for long, long ago.
The Declaration of Independence did not set us free on the 4th of July, 1776, but each year we celebrate the indomitable, unstoppable spirit of America.
Because we have freedom, because of our deeply held belief in it, and our unwavering devotion to it, America is the greatest place on earth.
Our forward-looking, upward-reaching philosophy propelled us to do better, to be better, to design our destiny and pursue lofty ideals.
America’s greatness comes from the foundation on which it was built. “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men are created equal, they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men.”
We created government to protect our rights. Although it took another 90 years to end slavery, 45 more years until women could vote and 45 more years for the Civil Rights Act, we made a more perfect Union.
Those were considered progressive ideas at the time.
We can and we will make America better than ever, because we believe in justice and the right of it. We believe in goodness and the might of it. We offer a helping hand and words of cheer. We hold hope, faith and patriotism very dear. Here freedom for mankind is very clear.
It is the spirit of America.
Let’s live up to our oath and pledge, “With liberty and justice for all.”
Shawn Harper
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.