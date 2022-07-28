I read the article in the News-Press, “Doctor: Biden has highly contagious COVID-19 strain.” This new development should raise concern about potential presidential succession, should the president become incapacitated, or heaven-forbid, die in office.
Mr. Biden is age 79 and in a short time will turn age 80.
I have respect for elders and the wisdom they hold; however, by the same token, I am mindful that older age carries risks of reflexes diminishing as well as cognitive decline.
I would hope that during the upcoming mid-term elections in November 2022 and the elections two years from now in 2024, that Americans would vote for more youthful candidates. I am not saying vote for the youngest based on vitality alone; vote for someone who likely can succeed in office.
James A. Marples, Longview Texas (former Kansan)
Anyone but Greitens in this election
We have to make sure Eric Greitens does not win the Republican primary for Senate. If he does, Trump will support him, then he’ll win and Missouri will have two very dangerous senators.
So, I’m going to get a Republican ballot for the primary. I’m confident my vote will carry more weight this way, this time.
The question becomes who to vote for. The other two at the top of the pack are Vicky Hartzler and Eric Schmitt. Since Schmitt is climbing on the bandwagon to make sure women in this country all lose their rights to abortion and to oppose gay marriage, I’m going to vote for Hartzler and then work against her until November.
How about the rest of you? Who’s with me?
Venus Brown, Maryville, Missouri
Veterans add to the workforce
Every year, more than 200,000 service members transition out of the military. The transition experience can be full of unknowns and unexpected emotions. A common transition concern for many service members is how to find a new professional identity and navigate the civilian job world.
Transitioning service members and veterans have in-demand hard and soft skills and a demonstrated commitment to working hard, leading by example and performing under extreme pressure. Many veterans are also well versed in critical thinking, motivating others to accomplish organizational goals, project planning, team building, interpersonal skills, oral and written communication and more.
National Hire a Veteran Day, July 25, was a day dedicated to highlighting why veterans are valuable assets for companies and to encourage employers to hire them. Hiring veterans isn’t only the right thing to do: it allows companies to benefit from the value veterans can bring to the table after their service.
While National Hire a Veteran Day is only one day a year, countless veterans are looking for meaningful employment year-round.
Tim Winter, Director for transition assistance programs for the Veterans’ Employment and Training Service at the U.S. Department of Labor
