An example of failed leadership
Can it really be a political liability in Missouri for a politician to fight vigorously to end the COVID-19 epidemic? Is there anything more important in Missouri today than to end the sickness, hospitalization and death of citizens who are not vaccinated?
The men who represent us in Washington and Jefferson City are saying by their actions and words that politically they can’t afford to advocate, loudly and often, to promote the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine and the extreme urgency to inoculate everyone.
There is no question that use of the vaccine has become politicized. For whatever reason the states that supported Donald Trump in the last election are being hit hardest by the resurgent infections, mostly from the more deadly delta variant. This makes their cooperation even more important. In Springfield, Missouri, where the pandemic has filled hospitals, the health department has acted on a federal recommendation and gone door to door to encourage people to protect themselves by getting vaccinated. But Gov. Mike Parson said he is against the idea. Sen. Josh Hawley branded door to door efforts as, “Beijing-style surveillance.” How can they play this political game as people are sickening and dying because of misinformation and distrust of the governments Parson and Hawley represent?
TV station KSHB reported that Congressman Sam Graves didn’t report anything about COVID-19 from June 1 to July 9. And a News-Press follow-up showed that Graves had remained silent through July 14. The congressman calls himself a leader, but when it comes to this life-and-death situation he remains silent. A spokesperson says that Graves, “believes that Missourians can make the best decision for themselves.” Maybe he needs to check with Missouri hospitals. Sen. Roy Blunt recently spoke out calling for people to get vaccinated. But previous to that he had posted only three times about the epidemic.
These men have failed to provide the leadership one would expect in such a dire situation. If they are not afraid of political backlash for speaking out, then what could motivate them to take this national emergency so lightly?
Keith Evans, St. Joseph
A duty to be unbiased
In the Weekender of July 17, Matt Hoffmann raised his stakes of going to work for the “un”associated press.
Did the writer of the article, Hoffmann, look into the audit as how Democrats promoted the vaccine? No, just Republicans.
I suppose that if Republicans strongly promoted, NO SMOKING, everyone would fall in line. This would save thousands more lives than the pandemic took away.
The truth is, Biden won the presidency because of pandemic misinformation. His border policy and economy poll numbers are dismal at best at this time. But he still has Covid to rely on, thanks to Matt Hoffmann and mainstream media.
Duty to promote? Does media have a duty to be UNBIASED? Of course they do, but will they? Never!
John Byrne, St. Joseph
