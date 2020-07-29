Editor’s note: Letters concerning the Aug. 4 ballot issues and candidates will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday. The last letters on election topics will publish no later than Saturday. Letters should be no longer than 250 words and include a full name, town of residence and a valid daytime phone number.

Platte Countians should vote ‘yes’ on tax issues

Platte Countians will have an opportunity to vote on two sales tax issues next week — local parks & storm water control and law enforcement. I hope you will join me in voting “Yes!” for both.

The current half-cent sales tax for parks, recreation and stormwater expires at the end of this year. Basically, the Aug. 4 tax issues extend the existing tax for 10 years, creating dedicated funding of a one-quarter-cent sales tax for parks and a one-quarter-cent sales tax for law enforcement for a combined half-cent sales tax for both; therefore, no increase, just an extension.

Although law enforcement and parks are very different from each other, the one thing I can attest to throughout my 36-year professional parks career is that they are both major contributors to providing a community with a healthy environment and high quality of life. As the chairman of the Platte County Park Board and having previously served 13 years as deputy director of the Platte County Parks & Recreation Department, I have personally witnessed the positive contributions of our community’s parks and sheriff departments.

Your support for these two ballot items on Aug. 4 will provide dedicated funding sources for our county’s parks, stormwater and law enforcement. This is an opportunity to keep Platte County moving forward into the future while providing the services and quality of life that we have come to expect.

Jim Kunce, Chairman

Platte County Park Board

Neely is a man of integrity

It is unusual to personally know a candidate for Missouri governor. I am fortunate enough to know Dr. Jim Neely of Cameron. I support his candidacy.

Neely has represented the 8th District in Missouri’s legislature since 2012. He has been an active legislator working hard for Missouri citizens. He has experience with the state budget, and as a physician is very much aware and concerned about the health of Missouri citizens.

He has been a very accessible legislator and I’ve been fortunate to work with him on issues important to people with developmental disabilities. He has both sponsored and supported legislation and proclamations to assist Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens.

Jim is a man of integrity. He does not play political games. He knows why he is in office and works daily for all Missouri citizens. He would definitely be “the people’s governor. Join me in supporting him on Aug. 4.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri

What would it take?

I have a question for Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Sam Graves: What would President Donald Trump have to do to force you to call him to task?

When Trump commuted the sentence of convicted felon Roger Stone, his buddy and co-conspirator, we heard not a word of condemnation from you. Stone was convicted and sentenced to prison for the crimes of witness tampering, lying to Congress and obstructing the House’s investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. Stone refused to tell the truth about Trump and the president rewarded him with a get-out-of-jail-free card, a disgraceful act and brazen disregard for the law.

We would like an explanation.

Keith Evans

St. Joseph