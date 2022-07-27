Support ‘Value Them Both’
Value Them Both is a very simple amendment to the Kansas State Constitution. It does not ban abortion. Anyone who says it does is giving you false information.
In the very first sentence of the actual amendment it says, “...the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.”
Government funding of abortion is really the only thing Value Them Both bans.
So why should you vote yes for Value Them Both?
If it does not pass, protection from government-funded abortions will be gone, and it is very likely that Kansas state funds will be used to pay for abortions.
If we want to be certain that our taxpayer money will not be used to pay for other people’s abortions, we need to vote yes for Value Them Both on Aug. 2.
Jovita Anderson, Atchison Concerned Citizens for Life
Jan. 6 inquiry draws support
I’m an 86-year-old widower, father of three, grandfather of seven. A veteran, former Peace Corps volunteer, retired Fulton State Hospital social worker, member of Calvary Episcopal, Veterans for Peace and blood donor.
I rejoined the Republican Party to lend support to Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger in their search for the truth in the Jan. 6 Committee. Truth leads to trust and strengthens our democracy.
I support a women’s right to choose.
I support law enforcement’s recommendations for stronger gun safety.
Three hundred thousand people needlessly died by not being vaccinated against COVID-19. I believe in science and have been boosted twice.
We are on war footing and need to raise additional revenues.
Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr., candidate for U.S. Senate
The problem with Critical Race Theory
I believe in public education. I am a supporter of our public school districts, especially those in our rural areas. However, there is a problem with school curriculum and it’s spreading. By now you know about Critical Race Theory, which is just a fancy term for Marxism. This isn’t something that’s made up. This is a real problem, and it’s really being taught in schools not far from you.
Now, I want to make it very clear that this is an issue in our major cities more than anywhere else. I believe in our rural values, and I believe that here in Northwest Missouri we generally don’t have issues with CRT being taught. But make no mistake, what happens in our urban schools affects us, whether we like it or not. Just because it might not be in your public school now doesn’t mean that it won’t be next year or the year after.
Critical Race Theory insists that America’s founding and legacy is not rooted in principles of freedom, but is instead rooted in the concept of “whiteness” and further indoctrinates students to believe that their existence and destiny is defined by concepts of race and the color of their skin.
When I taught we stuck to the basics. Reading, writing, math, agriculture, shop, gym class. We have gotten way too far away from what public education is about.
That is why I have supported measures to ban CRT and I will continue to fight to do so in the Missouri Senate. I believe that it is incumbent upon public education and public educators to teach an understanding and appreciation of the founding principles of American Democracy, and to prepare them to participate as informed citizens. School districts should be committed to teaching students that the society we affirm in the United States is not one defined by the color of one’s skin, but by the content of their character. It is entirely possible and important to recognize the shameful stain of slavery and segregation while still holding fast to and affirming the exceptional qualities of our nation and its ideas.
Rusty Black, Chillicothe, Missouri
