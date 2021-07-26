Your letters July 27, 2021
Treat all humans with respect
I am in the service industry and every customer regardless of their ethnicity, race or beliefs is treated as a human being with respect and consideration by not only myself but all those I know and encounter. Our country should be moving in a direction toward the future, not living in the past.
There will always be racists but they come in all colors and their numbers are few. People need to quit feeding off our lawmakers’ social media and the left’s hype; they continue to stir a pot that has no real substance, only to divide us. Our children and grandchildren are the heirs to the future of this country. Let them do it arm-in-arm as equals, one nation under God.
Craig Wood
St. Joseph
Column adds to misinformation
It is astonishing you would choose to print one more piece of misinformation and hokey opinion about the role of vaccination in controlling the Covid pandemic. (“Why my son is unvaccinated,” by Michael Reagan, July 20). In my judgment, this is careless and irresponsible editorial policy considering your readership lives in one of the least vaccinated population (19% on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website) and our hospital is experiencing an unnecessary resurgence of new cases.
I believe in free speech and the value of the fourth estate in democracy. I also believe you have a responsibility to your community to fairly provide the facts about one of the worst events we have all suffered as a nation and how we must act to bring it under control through vaccination.
Michael Reagan’s opinion piece is an offensive piece unworthy of our consideration.
Charles N. Mullican, M.D.
St. Joseph
How did parks get in this shape?
Accountability is not factored into the campaign to pass a half-cent parks sales tax. How did the green spaces and recreation facilities fall into such a state of disrepair? Who should be held accountable? Were there no signals sent, whistles blown or warnings of dire consequence? Were alerts not heard, disregarded or simply ignored by those in charge of the city’s property?
The easy answer is that “it did not happen on my watch,” and “let’s focus on the future, not complain about the past.” Those suggestions are attractive . . . what good does it do to place blame after the milk is spilled? Instead, we should just roll up our sleeves and help clean up the mess. However, the mess this time will require a $50 million mop; with an $11 supplemental list of repairs should the tax work better than expected.
Passage of a half-cent tax increase would bump St. Joseph into the tax rates currently charged in several Kansas City and St. Louis suburbs. And, while few doubt the need for the investment, it would be good to know how and when the train ran off the tracks.
Dennis Weiser
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.