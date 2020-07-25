Callers should be identified

The July 20 letter to the editor “More accountability, please” by Bob Slater addresses an issue that’s been a pet peeve of mine for a while. As the News-Press downsizes the number of editions printed each week, I have a suggestion to reduce the size of each edition; eliminate the “It’s your call” section. This idea has been suggested a few times by callers to the “It’s your call” section, but I’m making the suggestion and signing my name to it. That’s the point.

Yes, “It’s your call” is on the editorial page and the comments are people’s opinions, but every other opinion expressed on the page (i.e. editorials from the paper, political cartoons, columnists and letters to the editor) has a source listed.

On email or social media, people are still identified as the source of their comments, but by being one step removed from face to face, their comments many times become more outrageous or less factual. “It’s your call” goes one step further and removes all accountability since the caller has no responsibility and is able to remain anonymous.

There are times in our society when it’s necessary for people to be able to make anonymous comments. We have whistleblower laws to cover those situations. “It’s your call” comments are not one of those situations.

I would suggest one of three things. The “It’s your call” section should be dropped; it be moved to the comic section; or make people accountable for their comments by listing their name and town. That’s my humble opinion, and I’m signing my name to it.

Dave Reist

Highland, Kansas

Racism is an ugly business

“Black lives matter” — racists protesting racism — sounds a little stupid, doesn’t it? A group of people condeming an entire race of people and an entire profession (law enforcement) because of the actions of an individual. This is certainly an incident similar to others that have occured they’ll yell, again by an individual — not a race of people, not an entire profession — an individual.

Let’s use the “black lives matter” mentality for a moment and see how it fits.

Another black man holds up another mom and pop store and shoots his way out, killing mom and pop, who happen to be white, in the process. Should the world condemn an entire race of people for actions of one person? The answer to this is a resounding no, even though things of this nature happen on a daily basis across our country, perpetrated by people of all races with victims of all races.

Racism is ugly business, not a cause, not a goal.

Jesse Stone

St. Joseph

Compassion is expanding Medicaid

How do you describe compassion? I have a friend who has two children with disabilities. She and her husband spent $80,000 on medical care for their children until, as a final resort, they enrolled them in Medicaid. Over the years they have paid off their debt, preferring not to declare bankruptcy. I feel compassion for them. But they are fortunate. Yes, I said fortunate.

They were able to enroll their children in Medicaid. Luckily, they can provide the proof needed to keep their children on Medicaid. This isn’t the case with families who earn between $5,000 to $18,000 a year. The people in this income bracket cannot enroll in Medicaid because Missouri does not have Medicaid expansion. That’s why I’m asking you to vote “yes” on Amendment 2.

What is compassion? Compassion is helping people in that $5,000 to $18,000 yearly income range to have medical care. Compassion is 38 states already opting for Medicaid expansion. Compassion is concern for the sufferings or misfortunes of others.

Compassion is voting on Aug. 4 in favor of Amendment 2.

Carol Pittman

St. Joseph