Removing statues does not ‘erase history’

The June 23 lead editorial “Erasing history, warts and all” deploring damage to the Ulysses S. Grant statue in San Francisco was on point. Grant was a lifelong opponent of slavery and, as president, strove to protect the civil rights of newly emancipated American citizens.

But it mistakenly equated that act to the removal of the statue of Theodore Roosevelt from the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, and with the ongoing removal of Confederate memorials (“slavery again”).

Roosevelt’s legacy as a leading conservationist deserves honor, but the depiction of Blacks and Native Americans in subservient roles by that statue long troubled museum board members, including the president’s great-grandson and namesake, Theodore Roosevelt IV. The editorial omitted that he was an advocate of removing his ancestor’s statue, and that the board renamed an interior gallery and added new exhibits to preserve his great-grandfather’s legacy as a conservationist.

Confederate monuments honor no worthy legacy, but were erected during the Jim Crow era to perpetuate the Lost Cause myth and advance white supremacy. Former Confederate President Jefferson Davis, after his release from prison, began creation of that myth with a lecture tour to recast the Southern insurrection as a “noble cause” to protect “states’ rights.” Among those angered at that revisionism was a young Roosevelt, then a Harvard student, who wrote to Davis in 1868 that “the gallows are a more fitting platform than the lecture stage” for Davis and his falsehoods.

Relegating slavery and its evil legacy of racial oppression to the history books and museum exhibits, rather than honoring those eras in the public square, does not “erase history.” Instead, it affirms American values, exemplified by Grant and Roosevelt.

Robert Ritterbusch

Maryville, Missouri

Candidate has a detailed plan

I’m a college student who is already disillusioned with the government’s lack of transparency and politicians’ partisanship and vagueness on what they actually stand for.

That’s why I have found Elad Gross’ candidacy for Missouri Attorney General so refreshing.

Gross wants to end “dark money,” where anonymous donors and fake charities from out of state can pour money into Missouri elections to buy influence.

Beyond that, Gross has published almost 20 detailed, multipage plans that clearly outline his stances, from ending corruption and reducing urban violence to protecting our civil rights. In contrast, our current attorney general, Eric Schmitt, seems more focused on playing politics than on doing what is right for Missouri.

Gross believes the attorney general should be nonpartisan, though he is running as a Democrat, so I encourage you all to request a Democratic ballot and vote Elad Gross for Attorney General on the Aug. 4 primary, and again in the November general election.

Schmitt fights for himself and his donors. Gross is fighting for all of us. We have the chance to have an ally in our government who will hold the state accountable and defend our rights. Let’s not let that chance slip away.

Collin Gentry

St. Joseph