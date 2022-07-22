TV is still a vast wasteland
People are becoming increasingly annoyed with television. For many, programs are interfering with their enjoyment of commercials. Programs are increasingly boring while the commercials are more entertaining. They often have better plots.
In the old days we could only receive about three channels. Today we are offered hundreds of channels, but only about three worth watching. Somehow they call that progress.
Surfing the channels you will find a number of “shopping channels” and “informercials.” They seem to be about the height of boredom, but must maintain some audience.
Most worrying is the fact that the advertising industry is engaging in “social engineering” whereby they attempt to demonstrate to the public with whom they should associate and have relationships. Apparently they believe we are incapable of making those decisions ourselves. One can only wonder who granted them this authority?
These days remote controls are much more useful, especially since they include a “mute” button, which for many is the first button to wear away its lettering.
Meanwhile, many families are turning to another source of entertainment. They are actually talking to one another. How novel!
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Missouri
A tough job market for some
I was employed for over 40 years at the hospital in town. My job position was eliminated due to Covid cutbacks. I was a faithful employee and had done nothing wrong. I was just a victim of their cutbacks. I had two years left before I could retire.
Now at age 67 I have been trying to find a part-time or full-time job to supplement my SS. I have had applied for several jobs with no luck. I want employers to know that even at my age I would be more reliable and work harder than someone 20, 30 or 40 years younger than me. If only someone would give me a chance to prove it. I did find a job working one day a week for which I’m grateful I was given the opportunity to do so.
Debbie Larkin
St. Joseph
￼
Congress needs to help citizens, not itself
The U.S. senators and representatives are becoming extremely wealthy off of we the people. No Congress member should be able to remain in office over two terms to keep from becoming too greedy, by enacting laws to benefit their families and themselves.
Congress members must first aid and abet the United States citizens of America irregardless of their monetary worth, in order to be fair and just with all.
Terrance Hawbaker
Effingham, Kansas
￼
Boost needed in federal wage limit
Imagine time traveling back to 1968 and telling people that the minimum wage would have less buying power in the far-off year 2022 than it did in 1968. They would be shocked and wonder what catastrophe had befallen the United States.
Fortunately, 30 states now have minimum wages higher than $7.25. But most of them are still below the value of the federal minimum wage in 1968, adjusted for the cost of living.
When the minimum wage is set too low, workers can be earning more than the minimum and still struggle to pay rent and put food on the table.
For example, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for a fast food cook in Alabama was $8.90 in 2021. That means half of all fast food cooks earned less than $8.90. The median hourly wage for child care workers was $8.95. For cashiers, it was $10.76.
A full-time worker with no children in Alabama needs $15.91 an hour just to afford the basics, according to the MIT Living Wage Calculator.
In 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. But action stalled in the Senate. More than 30 million workers would have gotten raises.
Minimum wage raises go right back into communities and the economy, as workers have more to spend at local businesses.
Many businesses support raising the minimum wage and pay more now because they know that a fair wage is good business. It helps them hire and retain workers. It brings increased productivity and better customer service, which keeps customers coming back.
Without a federal raise, millions of Americans will be left behind.
Holly Sklar
CEO of Business for a Fair Minimum Wage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.