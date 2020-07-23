School District needs better leadership

A week has passed since the editorial calling out apparent biases against Michelle Traster and no other candidates for the St. Joseph School District Board of Education. The editorial argued no to election results. Failing to print results depicting a decisive, pervasive showing in all precincts. Traster had more first-place wins than Rick Gilmore.

The editor failed to mention the political PACs backed by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Two PACs, per the Missouri Ethics Commission, have contributed tens of thousands of dollars to the winners of the last three elections.

The editor argued the board needed diversity to advance our district. Imperative a logical candidate was added to address boundaries, socioeconomic issues and other complex issues. No mention of the declining academics or dropout rate.

One can argue the two-day selection process was insufficient. Ten candidates and 30 letters of reference to check. Only two similar questions asked during the interview. The board chose a fifth, nondiverse male, similar age, similar financial background and another Central graduate.

No doctorate candidate, not a respected Black community leader, no balance attained here. Definitely not the choice of the voters.

Leadership, let’s address crowded schools, plunging academics and faculty working conditions missed during the last 18 months’ leadership.

Leesa Forsee

St. Joseph

Missourians can ‘show’ they care

Missouri is the Show Me State. The nickname came out of the desire to keep things simple and to use common sense and directness in all situations.

Missourians have the opportunity to “show” their concern for others by voting to expand Medicaid on Aug. 4. Vote “yes” on Amendment 2 to show that you care about those who lack adequate finances to pay for health insurance.

Vote “yes” on Amendment 2 to show that in Missouri we are all in this together.

Vote “yes” on Amendment 2 to show that you stand with those who need help now.

These times demand of us a more robust effort than ever before. COVID-19 has added a monumental challenge for those without health care.

Expanding Medicaid does more than just insure thousands of Missourians. Expansion would bring taxpayer dollars back to the state of Missouri and save state funding, keep rural hospitals open, and create approximately 16,000 new jobs per year.

Nothing impacts human lives more than their health and well-being. Having health insurance can help to start thousands on a journey to better health and a better life. “Show up,” Missouri.

Loes Hedge

St. Joseph

Amendment 2 would have several great results

One of the most important issues on the Aug. 4 ballot is Amendment 2, the Medicaid expansion bill.

Expanding Medicaid coverage for more Missourians will have several great results. Without health insurance, Missourians can’t get and stay healthy, go to work and support their families. By expanding Missouri’s Medicaid program, MO HealthNet, an individual who makes up to $18,000 per year would be eligible.

Expanding the Medicaid program also would bring our taxpayer dollars back home and save state funding, keep rural hospitals open and create jobs. Making health care more available for lower-income families will save money, not cost money, because of federal reimbursements.

Please fact-check at MakesenseMO (https://mffh.org/our-focus/makes-sense-mo/), and don’t forget to vote on Aug. 4 and Nov. 3.

Kay Edson

St. Joseph