Shelter moves
closer to reality
The Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph (FOTAS) was founded in 2000 with the mission of helping our community and its pets by increasing animal adoptions and redemptions, educating community members regarding animal welfare, paying for medical care for injured or ill shelter animals and reducing euthanasia of adoptable animals. The condition of the current animal shelter makes it difficult to meet this mission.
The new vision for FOTAS is to help the city of St. Joseph acquire a better facility to house homeless animals. This facility will allow staff, the public and their pets to interact with available animals in a modern, welcoming environment with easier-to-clean kennels, better HVAC and filtration systems, indoor group cat housing and lots of natural green space for walking dogs.
In April 2019, FOTAS took a large step toward this vision by purchasing a former pharmaceutical building at 5909 Corporate Drive. We worked with an architect, design team, building committee and city staff to develop plans for renovation. Our fundraising team worked tirelessly which resulted in donations totaling $1.63 million for new shelter renovations. We also received support from multiple city councils, city manager, city staff and citizens who voted for an additional $1 million in the 2018-2023 CIP sales tax for the project.
In 2019 the pandemic hit, causing fundraising to slow and costs to skyrocket. The estimated amount needed to renovate more than doubled. FOTAS had not yet started construction, and we were considering all options.
Thanks to continued work by the FOTAS board and city staff, a new renovation estimate was recently completed, one more in line with our existing finances and fundraising abilities. The board voted to start construction with available funding with the goal of having a completed first floor and move-in ready shelter for city use.
We want to thank all the donors who are making this project a reality as we request your continued financial support.
With your help, the new shelter will become a reality.
Kim Gorman, St. Joseph
Ed Vanover, St. Joseph
An early glimpse
of Gray’s ingenuity
Visiting with family members of the legendary Joe Gray at his recent memorial event, I remarked I perhaps had known Joe longer than anyone else in St. Joseph — about 85 years. Then I added a story line they found interesting.
I first met Joe in the mid-1930s, when he and younger brother Jerry delivered the Gazette and News-Press to our home at 1606 S. 24th St. The Gray home was about three blocks south.
It was a time when young carriers collected each Saturday. Each subscriber had a card to confirm payments. The carrier would collect the money, then punch a hole for that date on the card to confirm the payment was made. The puncher was a generic one, perhaps provided by the paper. It simply punched a round hole in the card. For someone inclined to cheat the carrier, it was easy enough to punch through several advance dates with a dime store puncher and claim to the carrier he had paid in advance. Seriously, I understood that had happened. Joe thought so also.
Teen-age Joe wasn’t about to be cheated. He proudly displayed to this wide-eyed 4-year-old how he had designed and manufactured this custom puncher. It didn’t punch a simple round hole, easily duplicated, but instead a designed one — not easy to duplicate. No one was going to cheat Joe and Jerry.
Perhaps in a drawer in an old desk somewhere in a remote storeroom in the Gray plant is the original puncher — perhaps the first product designed and produced by Joe in his legendary career.
Joe will be missed. We will never know the totality of his contributions to this city. I was flattered when this long-time friend, accompanied by daughter JoAnne, took time to attend my 90th birthday party last September.
Rest in peace. You have run the race, finished the course and made this a better community for all of us.
Bob Slater
St. Joseph
Bob is a dear dear person
