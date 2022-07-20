The danger of pure democracy
Democrats are obsessed with blaming Republicans for destroying democracy. Are the Democrats really that ignorant or are they counting on their uneducated supporters, and sad to say, some Republicans being so uninformed as to not understand that a pure democracy is the worst from of government? (51% of the people tell the 49% that their views don’t count.)
Our founding fathers were keenly aware of how dangerous a pure democracy was so they created our government as a republic which also included the rule of law. (Constitution). Up until recently, the combination of a democracy and the rule of law had made the United States not only the most prosperous nation on earth but also gave the most freedom for its people than any country on earth.
The Democrats continually ignore the Constitution and the 10th Amendment, and direct their criticism toward the concept of a democracy so they can conceal their lack of support for our Constitution.
An almost two-hour program presented by Hillsdale College discussed whether the Constitution should be (1) revised, (2) replaced or (3) restored. It should be obvious, even to them, that to maintain what our Founding Fathers envisioned, it should be restored to its original purpose; (1) keep the federal government relatively small and (2) spread the power between the executive, legislative and judicial branches and (3) provide for amendments to be added to keep it up to date.
In other words the founders envisioned these “united states” instead of the “United States,” giving federal power only to what is specifically mentioned in the Constitution with everything else being left to be governed by the states. Without constitutional amendments, the federal government has no jurisdiction over such things as abortions, drugs, education, forced wearing of masks and closing businesses due to Covid-19.
Larry Flinchpaugh, St. Joseph
Wind and solar can power the grid
A July 16 letter, “EVs are far from perfect” claims that “The electric grid cannot support the energy needed to charge a 100% electric vehicle fleet.” Like everything else in this letter, that notion is outdated.
Go to the Rethinkx website to see how a 100% solar/wind electric grid can now produce an unlimited amount of energy — more than we could ever use. Produced locally, solar and wind power will be much more reliable and resilient and it’s already cheaper than any fossil fuel.
And clean energy costs will continue to drop every year as solar and wind scale up. Once the infrastructure is built, the energy itself (sun and wind) is free, so the only cost to consumers will be occasional maintenance. By 2030 renewable energy is projected to be “virtually free” (financialtimes.com/UBS.com). EVs are projected to cost $3,000 or less by 2030 (morganstanley.com/businessinsider.com).
We’re only dependent on China’s lithium for EV batteries because we’ve failed to mine our own. Canada has all lithium and all the rare earths we’ll ever need, and batteries that don’t need lithium are expected to be widely available by 2026 (NYT.com).
Pete Kuntz, Northglenn, Colorado
