More accountability, please

I have a suggestion that I feel would significantly improve “It’s your call,” albeit one many regulars may not support.

I believe it would add both credibility and accountability if each comment concluded with the name of the caller.

I appreciate the need for a forum for those who do not want to write a letter. At the same time, anonymity leads to cheap shots, inaccurate information (which the editor at times corrects). I believe including the caller’s name would make the column more informative and less confrontational.

It would be a simple process. The caller includes a telephone number, and a News-Press employee calls to verify.

I recognize “It’s your call” is perhaps the most popular column in the News-Press, and there is a natural reluctance to tamper with success. I also believe the column can be made better by requiring accountability.

I hope the individuals who decide such matters gave consideration to my suggestion.

Bob Slater

St. Joseph

Family helped Blacks gain freedom

As a retired school superintendent and history major, I am aware that much of our nation’s history is now being overlooked in our public schools, and thus I am sending this letter for the purpose of presenting one family’s point of view based on the family’s history.

I am white, and want Black people to know nine of my ancestors fought for the Union Army during the Civil War. One great-grandfather was wounded at the Second Battle of Bull Run; another great-grandfather nearly died in Libby Prison in Richmond, Virginia. One great-great-grandfather was wounded at the Battle of Shiloh at age 55; another great-great-grandfather became part of the “Expeditionary Corps” under General Sherman. One great-uncle was killed carrying the American flag; another great-uncle was awarded the Medal of Honor and then served as an Army officer in New Orleans to help Black men participate as free citizens of the United States. My family was proud they were a part of the Underground Railroad in Ohio.

All of my Union Army family members volunteered to fight because they felt that Black lives were worth saving. In addition, 300,000 white people died as part of the Grand Army of the Republic taking part in freeing the slaves and uniting our country as one nation under God.

None of the people should ever be forgotten!

Jack Newton

St. Joseph

What are law-abiding citizens to do?

My wife, adult daughter, two small dogs and I live in Stonecrest, an upper-scale, most usually, quiet neighborhood. On Saturday, July 4, it sounded like we were in a war zone.

There were nonstop loud booms, some that actually rattled the windows, going on until almost midnight. Our planned family gathering to enjoy a quiet peaceful patio dinner party with some of our grown grandchildren had to be moved indoors.

Still, the bombardment of firework noise was near intolerable. The two dogs were going out of control and shivering so badly that we had to hold them throughout the evening. We called our so-called “crack” St. Joseph Police Department to see if they could possibly put an end to the disturbance. However, they were a no-show.

It is my understanding that setting-off fireworks within the city limits is against the law. Certainly disturbing the peace is unlawful. Why is this allowed? Why is it OK on holidays such as July 4 but strictly enforced the rest of the year? If some of these idiot unlawful perpetrators are not controlled by law officers, what are we law-abiding citizens to do?

Don Roach

St. Joseph