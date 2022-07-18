Boost pay for teachers and staff
School levy: I will vote yes. Why? We need to keep teachers in St. Joseph, Missouri and keep staff in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Teachers get $40,000-$43,000 in Kansas City areas. St. Joseph teachers get $38,000. Remember head coach gets $8,000 in St. Joseph School District and assistant coach $4,000 in St. Joseph School District. Kansas City area’s head coach: $12,000-$14,000 and assistant coach $5,000.
We must put school district boundary on the ballot.
Chris Vaughn
St. Joseph, Missouri
Drums of war in the Taiwan Strait
The worst hasn’t happened yet!
China has been staging flyovers in Taiwan airspace so that when the real attack comes, the Taiwanese will not be suspicious;
Over the last two months, China has been on a “war-time footing” with domestic planning for a war-time economy;
Considering tide, weather, winds in the Strait of Taiwan, the next opportune time is from late September to the end of October. Xi Jinping will face the 20th Communist Party Congress in November of 2022, and will have to bring some red meat to the nationalists and military hard-liners who support him.
China seems to be preparing behind the scenes, more and more, for some sort of move on Taiwan. Aggressive rhetoric towards the U.S., constant ‘drills’ seeing carriers and planes surround Taiwan, and the naval buildup within China all point to preparation. The claiming of the Taiwan Strait, and move to ban international participants, seems like a another red flag.
Do you really think Biden is going to do anything to stop China although we have promised to protect Taiwan?
David Hurst
St. Joseph
What happened to
personal responsibility?
I would like to express my opinion on the recent Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.
I agree that women have the right to their body and in case of the life of the mother over child, rape and incest, I can understand why one would choose to abort the child. What I don’t understand is there are few cases of the for-mentioned and this seems to be the constant argument for support of abortion.
Here is a novel idea. How about making people responsible for their actions? First the father is responsible to support the child. The mother did have a choice in the reproductive process so instead of using abortion for birth control she gets birth control pills for free. If abortion is a choice, then it should not take months to make a decision.
I don’t know when life begins. It may be at conception, eight weeks or whatever a person thinks. I do find it puzzling that some believe we can just make a baby comfortable while we kill it as some states allow.
I find no excuse that there is a lack of understanding or education of how to create a baby. I think we just lack common sense and responsibility as adults.
Richard Sharp
St. Joseph
