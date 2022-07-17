City should revisit program that worked
The News-Press recently reported there were 62 fires in vacant/abandoned structures in the first quarter of 2022. On that basis, it suggests an annual total of about 250. Abandoned homes/buildings are in many parts of our city creating issues of safety and deplorable appearance.
The number of unrestorable structures grows, yet our city seems to show little concern. City administrations for many years have simply failed to enforce existing laws. The deteriorating appearance of many neighborhoods may be among the reasons many of the people who earn their living here prefer to live elsewhere.
The situation is disturbing, but not hopeless. City administrators could learn from the past. In the 1980s, a group of business people organized a Neighborhood Housing program that addressed the area from Ninth to 13th streets, Frederick Avenue north to the College Hill area.
A talented, dedicated visionary, David Denman, was hired to run the program. The city paid his salary and that of a secretary, and Denman’s resourceful leadership made it possible to obtain funds from other sources, including grants. Under Denman’s strong leadership and the support of the business community, more than 100 homes were built, rehabbed and renovated in the target area. So much progress was made in the target area it was decided to expand the boundaries.
What appeared to be the start of a renaissance came to an abrupt end when the mayor attacked Denman, never much of a politician. Accusations of inappropriate actions were made, never proven. The business community, not willing to get in a fight, began to withdraw support and Denman left.
Apart from the unfortunate political spat, the program was a huge success.
With strong leadership, a similar program could be resurrected. But an essential first step is for the city to enforce its own laws, addressing both local slumlords and absentee owners. Rentals must be brought to standards, deplorable housing must be eliminated. Unsafe buildings must be razed if we are to create neighborhoods with pride.
The opportunity is there. It’s time for the city to take charge.
Roger Knapp
St. Joseph
Next generation,
it’s up to you
As I approach my 78th birthday, I thought about some of the things I have seen Americans make happen during my lifetime and wondered if the youth today realized what is being turned over to them — by the millions who sacrificed their lives, worked hard, their ideals and ideas and the many inventions here they are:
Twenty cents to $4.98 national average gasoline, Amazon, a land who made a number of millionaires and billionaires, NASCAR, big box stores, interstate highways, satellites, GPS and oil independence.
Woke, M.L.K., civil rights march, the great society, war on poverty, return of the food kitchens/pantries, moon landings, Mars, CAT scans, pacemakers, microwaves, open heart surgery, transplants, 63 million abortions, polio, COVID, robotic surgery, numbers of new RX drugs in the market, sex change operations, no child left behind, school breakfast and lunch provided if needed for all.
The not so good things: CRT teaching, LBGTX, Second Amendment attacks, Supreme Court judges under attack/threats, Constitution ignored, corruption in government, religion attendance decline, attacks against religions, 115 members of Congress w/o term limits serving 30-50 years at a time, DACA, Title 42, open borders, climate hoax, statues of history figures destroyed, the loss of the family unit, religion out of the schools.
And the good stuff: fast foods, bottled water, microwaves, TV/cable, wiki, computers, jets, cassettes-CDs, cell phones, FedEx, UPS, credit cards, ATMs, the Snorkel firetruck, LED lights, drones, computerized farming, nuclear energy.
Now it’s your turn to keep the ball rolling.
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
