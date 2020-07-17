Western got hit by the bus

Perhaps President Matt Wilson’s next career goal after taking his agenda worldwide should be politics. He definitely has the ability to look into a camera and deny a truth.

On June 22, Wilson told the local media that his home going up for sale had nothing to do with his future plans and then he “affirmed that he had no intention to leave” (Missouri Western). He also stated in a News-Press article that “It could be that I get hit by a bus tomorrow …” I think St. Joseph was the one hit by the bus instead and he was the one driving.

In just a year at the wheel, Wilson gutted a university that took decades to build. Doing away with academic programs but adding e-sports still has me scratching my head. Not sure how doing away with academics is benefited by playing video games.

Being vetted for a job at a university certainly takes more than a month. Claiming he didn’t know about the job in Japan doesn’t seem plausible.

I bid Mr. Wilson a fond farewell and suggest that the mascot for the e-sports team be a greyhound in honor of the bus line.

Robert Miller

Alumnus MWSC 1990

St. Joseph

No one has the right to harm another

I am a 70-year-old woman who is begging all people in the St. Joseph area to respect and show compassion toward their fellow humans’ right to live. I have heard many quotes on television, and in person, by individuals stating it is their life and their body and they have the right to do with it as they want. They have no fear of contracting COVID-19. That is a dangerous state of mind.

First, don’t think that just because one is young or relatively healthy this virus cannot affect him/her in terrible ways. Many young people are dying from strokes and heart attacks. Many who do not seem to have problems at first are finding that the virus left them with an autoimmune disease that will be with them the rest of their lives. Those who have had the virus will most likely be more prone to respiratory problems and illnesses for the rest of their lives.

Second, one may feel he/she has the right to do with oneself what he/she wants but no individual has the right to do with me, or anyone else, as he or she will without permission. I have always tried to respect each person’s rights and choices. However, I do not believe a person has the right to make careless or risky decisions that can affect the lives of innocent people who just happen to be around them.

So I beg you all, think beyond yourself and realize that this is not just about you and your discomfort or a statement you might like to make. It is about being safe and allowing your fellow man as much safety as you are able.

Belinda Ball

St. Joseph