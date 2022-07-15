Electric cars are
far from perfect
The rhetoric from politicians and climate change radicals about electric cars is filled with inaccuracies. Here are some facts you should know.
It’s just a car — the only difference is the fuel. It will cost you an average of $60,000, about the same as a high-end gasoline car. Despite the advertising, it will not elevate your status in the community or magically solve the world’s problems.
You do not drive an electric car for free. You won’t be paying for gasoline, but your electricity (produced with fossil fuels) costs will increase. At current prices you will save a little over gasoline costs if you exclusively use a home charging station. You will not fare so well if you use public charging stations, which charge much more for electricity.
You will have to pay to have a 40 amp charging circuit installed in your garage. If you have an older home, you might not have enough power for a charging circuit.
You can plan to lose about 2% of your driving range per year. If you plan to keep your car over eight years, you will likely have to fork out about $5,000 to $20,000 to replace the battery. Battery warranties are generally eight years/100,000 miles. Then there’s the problem of how to dispose of a 1,000 pound used battery.
If you plan to travel, you will have to charge your battery about every 200 miles. Currently, charging takes anywhere from 30 minutes to several hours for a full charge.
Your friendly neighborhood mechanic likely cannot repair your new electric car should problems arise. You will need to go to your dealer for maintenance.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, all transportation accounts for 28% of fossil fuel use. That is trains, boats and planes, in addition to trucks, tractors, military and personal vehicles. If 100% of transportation were electric (an impossibility anytime soon), remembering that 60% of our electricity is from fossil fuels, our fossil fuel use would only decrease by about 12%.
The electric grid cannot support the energy needed to charge a 100% electric vehicle fleet. Major investment would be needed, dramatically increasing the cost of electricity.
China controls most of the supply of lithium required for car batteries. This would put our electric transportation system under the control of an adversary. U.S. environmentalists are currently blocking domestic mining of lithium. Buying an electric car will neither save the planet nor save you any significant amount of money.
Charles Wright
St. Joseph
Editor’s note: This item is being republished because the writer’s name was omitted in last week’s edition.
￼
A few simple observations
I’m a somewhat simple man. As I may have stated a few months ago, I started shoveling hog manure at the age of 9 every evening until I graduated from high school. I must have a bad memory because I don’t have any recollections of being privileged during that period.
My MBA made me significant money in later years, but it makes me no wiser than my late grandfather who had an eighth-grade education. I will forever be grateful for my career in the Army that sent me to 23 different countries. The Army paid for my under-graduate degree and my graduate degree. Some of my experiences were wonderful, some not so much. My travels, my education and my time in God’s word have shown me I’m a flawed man, to say the least. But I do think I have common sense.
I am not a bit ashamed to be a white male. Black males should not be ashamed. I would never make any claim that slavery was OK. My ancestors owned slaves in Texas in the 1850s. Though a sad human commentary, I’m not responsible for the travesty of slavery. If one wants to get a clearer picture of the history of slavery, do yourself and your children a favor and read Thomas Sowell. Sadly, our kids don’t seem to know much about history. That is a story for another letter.
Shifting gears... common sense tells us for anything to exist, there must be a beginning to it. When the egg is fertilized, life begins. Killing it just because it can’t survive outside of the womb seems preposterous. Do we euthanize everyone in a nursing home who can’t survive on their own? What about victims of spinal cord injuries?
Per Fox4News: The Kansas City East Patrol Division where the median response time for priority 2 calls (where police may save life, prevent serious injury, major property loss or lead to an arrest) averages about eight minutes.
Why would any clear-thinking person choose to not arm themselves with a weapon for self-defense when most violent crimes take only 60 to 90 seconds? I don’t like firearms. Mine are for protection only. I am very proficient with them. I am also personally aware of the complexities that ensue when one must use them.
Mike Pyrtle
Savannah, Missouri
