All cut programs should be reinstated

It is just unreal how President Matt Wilson has virtually destroyed Missouri Western State University. Thanks to him, dozens of liberal arts programs are gone, and scores of jobs have been lost.

Throughout my years as a student at Missouri Western (2005 to 2011), I was impressed by the many programs and majors offered there. Its massive program opportunities in the liberal arts sector especially made it all the more of an outstanding educational institution. These programs are greatly important to students’ futures, for it exposes them to a wide range of subjects, encouraging them to broaden their horizons and contribute to original solutions — all skills that are highly valued by top employers.

It is obvious that Wilson thought nothing of this when he announced his plans to eliminate nearly 40 programs/majors from Western. With all of these programs dropped, would Missouri Western still qualify as a university? Certainly not! Which is more important, e-sports and lacrosse, or a good quality education?

Personally, I would choose the latter. It cannot be stressed enough how important it truly is that Western’s Board of Governors and the interim president begin working immediately toward reinstating every program that Wilson so thoughtlessly cut.

Alex Keiffer

St. Joseph

Life is better when you have a plan

When I became a nurse, we learned there were four aspects to every situation: subjective, objective, our analysis and what was proposed to do about it. Seems to me, this would be a good time to apply these standards/aspects to our current life.

Subjective: Our nation is in political upheaval between Black Lives Matter, politics, COVID-19, it being summer and the presumptive approach of school (or not) and economics.

The objective is for each of us to think about all of this and decide how best to deal with each one of these matters individually and collectively. I actually find it helps to write my reasoning down so I can look it over and over again. Then figure out what I want to see happen as an outcome. That is the basis of your plan. Life is always better when you are working your plan.

Fail to plan/plan to fail is a truism my grandma taught me. Seems appropriate for this summer, somehow. And it doesn’t hurt to pray, either.

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph

People need to accept changes now

The resistance to wearing face masks reminds me of other times people resisted changes because it “imposed on their freedom.”

After one too many deaths caused by drunken drivers, people pushed for legislation to make it illegal to drive drunk, same with seat belts. Buckling up was not always required, nor were car seats for children. Smoking was everywhere until people realized how bad it was and the same with secondhand smoke. Today we have begun to focus on texting while driving.

Humans don’t like change. Even with all of the statistics and medical evidence showing that making these changes would save lives, people resisted these changes. It took time for them to become the norm. There are still people who drink and drive, don’t wear a seat belt, or try to sneak a smoke.

As Americans, we are proud of our freedoms but also are proud of our reputation of helping others and looking out for our neighbors. When disasters strike people step up. With COVID-19 we don’t have the luxury of time. Just like tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, we don’t have time to drag our feet. As Americans, we all need to step up because that is who we are.

Debra Miller

Cosby, Missouri