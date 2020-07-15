The old liberal view would be against this

Malcolm X said, “The media is the most powerful entity on Earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”

The old liberal view in America appears dead — replaced by a far-left radical element that will use any means to take power. Their rise has been augmented by a media that has achieved maybe the greatest feat of misinformation in American history.

They blame conservatives for destroying the rule of law but ignore lawless sanctuary cities, and other cities decimated by riots they call peaceful. They echo the far-left’s call to abolish police departments and ignore the anarchy that follows.

Unbelievably, they have helped brand an entire group of people as racist based solely on their skin color, and somehow convinced many people and corporations to believe it. With the help of the social network speech police, a person using their constitutional right of freedom of speech can be silenced and lose their job or business if what they say is not acceptable to the far-left.

A true liberal would be fighting against this misinformation, but they are gone.

Kennan Brockett

St. Joseph

Missouri needs to expand Medicaid

No one should have to choose between paying for life-saving care and putting food on the table or making a rent payment. But, that’s the choice 250,000 Missourians face every day because they earn too much money (over $4,000 per year if single or $5,000 for a family of three) to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough ($18,000 per year) to be able to afford private insurance.

We can change that by passing Amendment 2 to expand Medicaid in the Aug. 4 primary. Missouri would join the 37 other states that already participate in the expanded Medicaid program. Thousands of low-income Missourians will receive health and preventative care benefits. Rural hospitals that depend on Medicaid to survive will stay open (10 have closed since 2014). Missouri’s state budget will save over a billion dollars by 2026 — allowing those funds to be repurposed for other state needs. It will create 26,000 new jobs with a yearly increase of $2.5 billion in economic output

Over 450 groups — including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, Mosaic Life Care, NAACP, labor unions and the Social Welfare Board — endorse Medicaid expansion. We must move Missouri forward and vote “yes” on Amendment 2 on Aug. 4.

Dr. Jane Frick

St. Joseph

Thanks for memories of Lake Contrary

I always enjoy Terry Jordan’s columns, but I loved the one on June 28 about Lake Contrary Amusement Park because it brought back so many memories.

I attended “old” Pickett School through eighth grade, and my eighth-grade class had its picnic at Lake Contrary in 1954. That also was the last year for dear old Pickett High, as it burned on Feb. 14, 1954. We spent the rest of the school year at old Hosea.

But that picnic at Lake Contrary was wonderful. I rode all the rides, including my favorite, the Tumble Bug, so many times, I was dizzy. I’ll never forget that day! Thank you, Terry Jordan, for bringing back those memories!

Gayle Sollars

St. Joseph