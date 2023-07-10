It seems to me that there are a lot of people out there who can't read a calendar. I have been hearing fireworks going off since the middle of June, and that's just wrong. There are a lot of people and pets out here who get scared by the sound of all the fireworks that are constantly being shot off.
I have a hard time getting my dog to go out at night because of all the noise. I'm sure she would like to not have to wear her Thunder Shirt 24 hours a day. Driving home from my sister's house the night of the Fourth was like driving through a war zone, and I had a nasty headache after I got home. Don't get me started on New Year's Eve — it's the Fourth of July all over again.
I understood the need to celebrate with fireworks when we rang in 2000, but now it's just become a pain. The Fourth of July is over, people — knock it off with the fireworks!
Tracy Smith
St. Joseph
Libraries must serve everyone
Several things in your recent editorial about the library board concern me. The first is the headline itself. “Pull the trigger” is violent and introduces unnecessary, inflammatory language into an already tense situation. “Flap” and “move on” are dismissive and fail to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation. “Culture war showdowns” uses the words of the group doing the attacking while downplaying that the other people only showed up to defend themselves.
By linking “members of this board” with the reminder of the drag queen story hour in 2019, it implies that Brian Kirk was on the board at that time (he wasn’t) and that the board has something to do with programming at the library (they don’t). The library is required by state statute to serve all members of the community. The American Library Association says that library staff administrators, and governing bodies should reflect the origins, age, background, and views of their community. All members of our community should be represented. Reappoint Brian Kirk.
Janet Storts
St. Joseph
Media is lying about Ukraine
There is just so much the Western media has been lying to us about the Ukrainian war, mostly to protect Biden and his corrupt family. Let's look at some of those lies and why:
1) The U.S. and NATO originally said that Russia blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, but intelligence and media reports point to Ukrainians with NATO and U.S. backing;
2) A missile landed in Poland and immediately the West blamed Putin, but it turned out Zelensky finally admitted it was a wayward Ukrainian missile;
Now, Putin has shown what he says is proof to a meeting of African leaders this month. The proof is a copy of what Putin says is a signed Treaty on Permanent Neutrality with 18 articles to be met by both Russia and Ukraine. This document was supposedly signed in early April 2022 after the war started and called on Russia to leave Kiev.
Shortly thereafter, the Western leaders meeting with Zelensky brought about a different result. Zelensky signed a law forbidding a "peace agreement" unless Russia left all of the territories including in the Donbas, whose people voted to go back as part of Russia and had since faced brutalities from the Zelensky government.
Why is the U.S. and NATO so set on war? "Beware of the military industrial complex" President Eisenhower said in his final "goodbye speech" to America.
Maybe this if all false......but we'll never know because we no longer have a free and hardworking press in the U.S., we just have a PR branch of the Democrat Party! In any event, innocent Ukrainians and Russians are being killed for what appears to be lies.
Maybe mr hurst should move to Russia to learn the truth
