Solve the problems that lead to abortion
Fifty years ago the Supreme Court found in favor of abortion in Roe v. Wade. I believe that decision was our society’s way out of a problem no one wanted to face: a problem that has been with us for a very long time.
Now, 50 years later, the decision is reversed, yet little has been done to help solve the problems that often lead to abortion. I, personally, have done little to help make positive change that would help women facing the monumental problems often resulting in abortion.
It was much easier to just shake my head and say, “What can I do?” I am not sure what I can do alone, but I do know there are many things we can do that would help women and all society. Will these solve all problems? No, but they would definitely move us forward. So are we, as a society, willing to make these changes truly necessary to save lives:
Universal health care.
Reimbursement for child care.
Increase in minimum wage.
Affordable mental health services.
Affordable education and job training.
Appropriate and respectful sexual education.
Paid parental leave.
Parenting education.
Belinda Ball
St. Joseph
Kansans encouraged to vote
As we quickly approach the Aug. 2 primary election, I want to thank our county election officials and poll workers who work tirelessly to ensure the security and integrity of our elections.
Second, I want to remind voters they have multiple options for how to cast their ballot, including in person on Election Day, advance in-person voting and advance by-mail ballot.
Please remember that state law requires voter identification in every election and when voting in person or by mail. A list of acceptable forms of ID can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
All registered voters are eligible to participate in the primary election. Libertarian and unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot with the non-partisan races in their county, if applicable, and the constitutional amendment. Voters can preview their ballot and verify their polling location on VoterView.
Please note the 2022 election dates and deadlines:
July 13: Advance voting in person and by mail may begin.
Aug. 2: Primary election.
Aug. 5: Last day for advance by mail ballots to be received (must be postmarked by Aug. 2).
I encourage all registered voters to participate in the Aug. 2 election and exercise their constitutional right to vote.
Scott Schwab
Kansas Secretary of State
Vote still rings
as un-American
Hawley, Graves, Hartzler, Long, Luetkemeyer and Smith, it is time for you to retain a good defense attorney.
All of you are not true conservative Republicans that revere the Constitution and the rule of law. You are all Trumpicans that put power above America. When the Jan. 6 committee wraps up the hearings, I hope they read the names of the senators and representatives who went along with Trump to not certify the 2020 election on national TV in prime time.
Every newspaper in the world should print them for all to see under the caption of un-Americans. Congress needs to discipline every one of you also. You need to be banned from running or holding any office. On that point I will offer advice. Trumpicans have a great love of Putin, try running for office in Russia. If communism is your desire, move to Russia and leave America to all of us patriots that love her and our freedoms.
Bill Moran
Platte City, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.