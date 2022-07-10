Atchison tax measure raises questions
When is a designated sales tax not a designated sales tax? Simple answer ... When it is actually a general use tax. When the issue of a general use tax is promised by commissions or staff to be used for a specific purpose, odds are that it won’t be. At least for the duration of the collection of said tax.
While I, along with most drivers in Atchison, realize the overwhelming need for some serious street maintenance, as a simple trip up or down Main is enough evidence. But how these improvements are funded is critical to the satisfaction of the citizen and taxpayer. How a general use tax is used depends on the desire of the commission in office in any given year.
The current commission has resolutions to address this. They passed a resolution to create the tax, how it will be spent and its sunset parameters. First resolution says the money from the tax will be used for “transportation infrastructure, property tax relief and general government.” A second resolution gives percentage of this distribution, with “75% for transportation infrastructure and 25% for property tax relief.” Sounds good. Going to get our streets fixed, Hallelujah! But wait.
As a general use tax, this or any future commission can vote to rescind the second resolution, and then use this revenue for general government.
To be sure that money is spent on streets (transportation infrastructure), bonding projects makes sense, as it assures the proposed improvements happen. Interest rates are still favorable for municipalities and is a low price to pay for holding this and future commissions accountable.
So, here is the question. Do you feel this, and future commissions will follow the promises on spending? Then vote yes. If you want assurance the projects that need to be done are actually done, vote no. You decide, but remember the history. SOS is a distress signal/warning, not a promotional logo.
William Murphy
Atchison, Kansas
Don’t let the fact get in the way
What delusional altered state of reality do Larry Flinchpaugh and Ben Pecora live in? If these misguided men would listen to anything other than the FOX Entertainment Channel, they might be better informed. Some of FOX’s hosts have claimed they aren’t news journalists but entertainers to defend themselves against statements they have made. Mr. Flinchpaugh has said it wasn’t an insurrection because no one had any weapons. Not true, any ordinary object that is used to jab, poke or hit someone becomes a weapon.
If the brave security forces hadn’t led our VP and elected members of Congress to safety, would all of them be alive today? Trump’s cult of Republican legislators that helped him with his attempted coup should be held accountable.
Mr. Pecora wants to blame the high price of gas on President Biden. He didn’t start the war in Ukraine or cause the pandemic. Big oil is making record profits, have unused leases and drilling permits but don’t want to use them so they can keep the huge profits for their shareholders. Aren’t they to blame for greed over good of the country?
FOX Entertainment said protesting the R v. W ruling is not the right way to do things but the attempt to overthrow our government was just an innocent parade. You can’t have it both ways.
If FOX Entertainment said the sun rose in the west and set in the east both of these men would be writing letter after letter saying it must be true. Never let facts get in the way of what you want to believe.
Larry Angold
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.