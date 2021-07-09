Show responsibility
in the summer heat
Being a native Kansan, I know how severely HOT that summers can be, so it came as no surprise when I read the News-Press article: “ Kids, pets need special attention when riding in cars during summer.”
While it seems like common sense, it is like the old saying: “Common-sense isn’t so common.” It always strikes me how modern generations of people with advanced educations still persist in their own oblivious clouds of distraction by leaving either their pets (or their kids) alone in dangerously hot cars. Even if the windows are cracked-open for ventilation, this is no excuse.
The parent, guardian or person in charge of the pet or the (children) should plan for a long delay while inside a place of business. Always keep an eye on your kids and animals while in a car. Always bring them inside wherever you go.
If only “service-animals” are permitted, please leave your pets home with plenty of food, water and adequate shelter to handle the heat. “Parenting” of a kid (or a pet animal) requires constant responsibility.
James A. Marples
Longview, Texas (former Kansan)
Democrats use race card
Whether you believe that Biden honestly won the election or not, you surely believe that with nearly half of all Americans believing that Trump was the winner, our country is in a dangerous mess. The majority of Americans must have confidence in our government for it to function as a Democracy.
All states must update their voting laws for Americans to trust the election process. Basic changes needed are those that (1) keep dead people from voting, (2) prohibits voting machines from being connected to the internet and (3) prohibits massive unsolicited mail out ballots.
Georgia is off to a good start by ensuring ballot integrity, but Biden and far left liberals claim that Georgia’s voting law is racist; mainly because a photo ID is required to vote in person.
Even an expired driver’s license is acceptable in Georgia and if you don’t have that, the state offers a free ID card issued by the Georgia Department of Driver Services.
The idea that the law tortures Black voters standing in line by denying them food or water is ridiculous. You can bring your own water, or the poll workers can hand out water, but having a person handing out water bottles with Joe’s face on it next to the voting booth is called campaigning and is illegal.
The Democrats trying to sell this law as racist only reveals their true intentions of completely taking over the voting process from the states making it unlikely that any Republicans would be elected for years.
Allowing either party to have this much control over the voting process would literally destroy our democracy.
Larry Flinchpaugh
St. Joseph
