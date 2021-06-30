Put health needs above politics
Rural Missouri voters are glad to have a hospital close by in case of a medical emergency. It has been proven, states that have expanded the Affordable Care Act have a better chance of maintaining their rural hospital.
Missouri voters are aware in cases when a person has to go to the emergency room, and they have no insurance, or a way to pay, it hurts the hospital, resulting in cost being passed on to those that have insurance which raises premiums for everyone. It has also been proven, in states that have expanded ACA more citizens have a primary care doctor, fewer costly emergency room stays and reduced cancer deaths.
Many voters in Missouri have been made aware, the federal government has increased the cost share from 90% to 95% in the first two years and 90% thereafter to participate in the expanded ACA.
Voters can be made aware of studies by the Missouri Hospital Association that predict after enacting expanded ACA, more health care workers will be needed, which will increase income tax revenues for the state. It also needs to be considered, high-income Missourians are paying a federal health care surtax that currently results in funds leaving Missouri and not returning in the form of the federal cost sharing.
These factors, as well as the net effect of federal programs currently in place, should make expanded ACA almost cost neutral to the state budget. Missouri voters have already proven that when partisan politics gets in the way of their health and welfare, they must bypass the legislature and pass a constitutional amendment that is in their best interest. Unfortunately, the current Missouri Legislature and governor are trying to undo the will of the people.
The history of our American democracy would prove some of the worst policy decisions have been made for political reasons based on ideology by politicians trying to prove they are the most conservative or liberal of the current bunch depending on the political winds of the time. Now is the time to contact your legislators and tell them the health and welfare of Missouri citizens is more important than their political self-interest.
David H. Smith
Albany, Missouri
Thanks for
the memories
Thank you again, Terry Jordan, for another memory-filled column. This one on on “old” Pickett School. It brought great memories of the eight years I went to school there....eight of the best years of my life.
It was a wonderful school, the teachers, all the students, the Pickett Carnivals, the free movies behind the school in the summer, the great sports teams.
I still have friends from those long ago days and it is fun to remember those times.
Thanks for the memories!
Gayle Sollars
St. Joseph
