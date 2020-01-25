We need less entitlement

The promises of everything free continue to flow like manna from heaven by the “woke” liberals.

One cannot even begin to address all the free benefits being promised. All they ask for in return is your vote. A simple “quid pro quo” is all it takes. That little matter aside, let’s address just one issue, student debt forgiveness.

What sane system would loan tens of thousands of dollars to people with no job and no way of paying it back, without a lot of rules on how and where it will be spent. Use it for any degree you like, take a vacation, eat out, buy concert tickets, a new phone.

Let’s not worry about whether you applied yourself in high school, or if that degree has any job waiting for it. Get a job on the side? Stay at home and go to the local college? What fun is that.

Are we going to reimburse the families that saved money, whose children worked and lived at home? The parents that worked two jobs and paid cash?

Author Charles Portis said, “You must pay for everything in this world one way and another.” We need more “True Grit” and less entitlement.

Kennan Brockett

St. Joseph

Let’s do something different

I read with much interest the recent story about the future of the Interstate 229 bridge. I was part of an evening program on the bridge several years ago that Political Science faculty at Missouri Western arranged.

Bruce Woody participated and likely remembers the event that included a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, faculty and other city leaders. I recall a clear consensus that night that taking down the bridge and considering a better use for the riverfront presented the community with a real opportunity worth considering, maybe even something exciting and new.

I am very glad and excited to learn that there are several current council members open to taking the bridge down and finding new uses for our riverfront — something countless communities would love to have.

A multi-use public space/park with trails and other amenities would be great! It starts with no more bridge followed by ideas and reasonable solutions for all concerned interests along with the inevitable challenges.

Yes, there will be plenty of naysayers and those who want to build another ugly bridge that ruins the riverfront, but if there’s a will, I’m sure there will be way. Let’s get to work and do something different. Why not?

Jon Euchner

St. Joseph