New buildings won’t

provide better education

The school board wants to put more school tax on the homeowners. I, for one, cannot afford this. If they need more money, let them watch where they are spending our money.

I, for one, have worked hard to raise my kids and pay for a home. Now I am in my 80s and they want more money from people like me for the school to throw away.

We do not need new schools. We need our money put into the schools we have. Hire more teachers, make smaller class sizes, pay the teachers better wages and give control of classes back to the teachers.

If they close the high schools and put all the students in one school, they may as well cut out sports, because they will not be able to compete between schools as they always have. What will that do to the morale of our kids?

Students who can walk to school now will have to ride buses, they will have to leave for school earlier and they will get home later. What if they have after-school jobs? They say our classes are overcrowded now. What would happen with just one big school?

I also would like to know where the money went that they got for selling the schools that already closed.

I think we need a whole new school board. Start over with people who will put students, teachers, and taxpayers first — as they should.

Also, once a year, the taxpayers should be given an account as to where our money is spent. Let our school board be upfront with the people who pay their wages and support our children’s education.

New buildings will not better educate our children.

Elizabeth McVicker

St. Joseph

Trump needs to prove

he did nothing wrong

President Donald Trump says that he did nothing wrong. He says he was just after corruption.

If that is correct, there should be a lot of evidence to that fact. There should be plenty of inquiries that would have been made. Plenty of aides and advisers who would know what was up. He has presented no corroborating evidence. He now has the opportunity to do so.

We need to remember that he cheated and broke the law in order to get elected the first time. He directed his lawyer to pay off two different women with campaign money.

He cheated then, what makes you think he wouldn’t do it again? He needs to prove what he says

Roger Moore

St. Joseph

Current leaders on

‘wrong side’ of history

It will be written in American history, our democracy faced its darkest hour during the Trump presidency.

Historians will replay Trump’s famous VFW convention speech in Kansas City when he told voters to no longer pay attention to “fact-based” reality.

In the future, it will be pointed out, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt helped set the rules that forever reduced the Senate oversight role and made our government more closely aligned with the authoritarian system in Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The last time our democracy faced a demagogue of this magnitude, President Harry Truman called the senators who backed Sen. Joseph McCarthy out of fear of re-election “moral pygmies.”

FormerMissouri Sen. Stuart Symington bucked public opinion and led the Senate committee that resulted in McCarthy’s “censure” and the public disgrace of Roy Cohen.

Historians credited our Missouri “common sense” leaders with helping to preserve our democracy.

Our current partisan leaders will put our state and future Missouri students of history on “the wrong side” of history forever!

David H. Smith

Albany, Missouri