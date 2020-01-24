Principal is responsible

for student performance

To those taxpayers who believe that raising a teacher’s salary and decreasing class size improves the quality of education, please read on.

So, you call a plumber and get a quote for a home repair. The quote is $500. But you say to the plumber, if I pay you $600 will you do a better job?

OK, then you say to the plumber, if I pay you $1,000 then you will do an exceptional job? Does that make sense? You pay the mutually agreed wage.

The scenario is the same for the teaching professionals. Teachers should always perform at their very best. Any teacher who measures their performance on wages is in the wrong profession.

So how do you improve student performance? The one person who is responsible for continued student improvement and the highest quality of teaching is the building principal.

That one administrator must have the ability to use their past career positions as a principal to supervise and evaluate every teacher. It is not complicated. If the school performs poorly, the principal should be the first to leave. If a teacher is not performing, then the contract for next year is not renewed.

Dick Schott

St. Joseph

Liberals feel, conservatives think

According to Roger Moore in his Jan. 23 letter to the editor, President Donald Trump needs to prove his innocence. When will you liberals learn that he is the defendant. The prosecution must prove his guilt.

The liberals tried this with the Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh, and failed miserably.

Don’t go back to what you feel the Founding Fathers wanted. Just look at the law: A man is innocent until proven guilty.

My uncle Frank Maxey taught me a lesson 30 years ago. The difference between a liberal and a conservative is a liberal will say “I feel ...” and a conservative will say “I think ...”

John Byrne

St. Joseph

Sometimes, you just can’t win

My grandson came to me and asked, “Grandpa, is it true Grandma sent you to the store to get some milk and you came back with two sacks full of groceries but forgot the milk? And did you back through the garage door because you went in the side door of the garage and forgot to raise the door? And did you have to drive back home after going four blocks and ask Grandma where did she tell you to go and what were you supposed to get? And did you look for your car at Walmart for one hour because you thought you forgot where you parked but you really forgot you drove Grandma’s car and were looking for yours? Sounds like you are getting pretty forgetful, Grandpa, but I guess that happens when you get old!”

I muttered something in a low voice but it didn’t matter. Next thing I heard was, “Grandma! Better come in here! Grandpa’s speaking Polish again!”

Sometimes you just can’t win.

Jim Pawlowski

St. Joseph