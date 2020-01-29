Liberals are sometimes

the new conservatives

My conservative accountant calls me his favorite liberal. But what does he know. Today it appears that liberals are sometimes the new conservatives.

Take the presidential impeachment. “Conservatives” in Congress are fighting to keep President Donald Trump in office, despite the fact that they, and all of us, know that he tried to coerce a foreign leader to discredit the president’s leading political rival, which is a crime.

Furthermore, he obstructed the congressional investigation into this crime with the approval of his congressional supporters.

Liberals, and many others today are seeking to conserve our democratic system of government with its three co-equal branches. Democracy is threatened if the president is allowed to place himself above the law, and to increase presidential power at the expense of the legislative and judicial branches.

I may be a liberal, but I believe most Americans want to conserve the high moral and ethical standards we have long demanded of elected officials, especially the president.

It is important that we elect leaders with high moral and ethical standards. Imagine if a candidate like Donald Trump ran for mayor in any of our hometowns. He or she would be condemned and soundly defeated.

At times like this we should probably simply abandon our political prejudices and instead seek the truth and do the right thing.

Keith Evans

St. Joseph