When did the Senate

change branches?

Well, here we are again. The president is in trouble with the impeachment looming, so what does he do? Kills an Iranian ranking military “terrorist” who has been on this country’s radar for years by several presidents’ intelligence staffs.

Problem is, he doesn’t notify the Gang of 8 — fully qualified to hear every bit of the classified information available to him and that same intelligence staff/department that Putin says isn’t trustworthy. What changed?

Then, how may days after that, he gets around to notifying Congress? In a round of briefings that even Republicans called unsatisfactory, demeaning and crazy?

We have three co-equal branches of government, according to our Constitution. The legislative consists of both houses of Congress. The Gang of 8 is fully read in to all intelligence levels and have been for years. What is happening to our “representative” government?

On the basis of this occupant of the White House’s actions (a much more accurate term than “president” in my estimation) — which range from capricious to downright dangerous — I have several questions:

1. When did the senators vote to join the executive branch of the government instead of the legislative branch?

2. Was it a roll call vote? How, especially, did senators from Missouri and Kansas vote, as I am very sure their constituents would be interested in knowing about the shift. If they didn’t, why are they voting as if they aren’t supportive of their co-equal branch of government?

3. If Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell and his minions think they can run an impeachment without bipartisan support, think again. A bunch of us will be ready to request impeachment act II, if it becomes necessary.

Helen Brock-Thurston

St. Joseph

I-229 double-deck bridge should stay

I favor keeping the Interstate 229 two-level bridge as it is. Repaired and maintained, of course. My reasons are:

1. It is functional. It gives access to Downtown, but moves through traffic without stop signs or traffic lights.

2. It is in place. The property required already has been acquired, no more homes have to be demolished and no new people have to be displaced. No streets have to be widened or upgraded to handle heavy trucks and

3. Except for trains, there is access to Riverfront Park.

These are advantages compared with any plan that involves city streets. Also, the interstate designation could be lost if it is routed on city streets, and that probably cuts federal funding.

As for roundabouts — give me a break! The only ones who like them are people who enjoy swimming with hungry sharks, and traffic engineers.

If the bridges get slick and unsafe in the winter, traffic can be temporarily rerouted around them.

I think that bridge is beautiful —something one might expect to see in a larger city.

Clarence (C.J.) Vetter

St. Joseph