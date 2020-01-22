Teens need to put down

the phones and talk

Driving home from the doctor’s office, I noticed a father and son playing catch with a football in their front yard. I thought to myself, “You don’t see that very often any more.”

When I was young, we were always outside playing some type of ball or riding our bikes all over town.

Four guys and we had a baseball game, how simple. Today when you see four teenagers together, they all usually have their phones out and either texting or playing games.

I heard the reason the kids don’t get into sports is that it cost too much to play. Reports say that participation is down from 45% to around 35% today nationwide. The cost is a partial truth, but what about the cost of the phone, its time usage and the cost of the games they now play ranging from $40 to $60 each?

Are these youngsters losing out on developing their social skills, improving their grades by game playing, and are they developing peer relationships, as they don’t seem to even talk to each other while playing.

Another study showed most last about three years in organized sports, many get burned out by too many games, and the pressure to win.

How about putting down the phone/games/texting and get together to talk to each other, to get to know each other better, maybe go to a movie. Is this next generation going to be too lazy to make a difference in their ever-increasing complicated world?

They have one huge task ahead of them and I pray they are preparing for it, or will they be overcome by ones who are more well-rounded, and ones who are socially skilled?

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph

Personal pride is a

greater motivator

The years of high school, for most, are fond memories, friendships and fierce competitions. It is a “smidgen in time” in regard to a person’s life span, but most carry it as an ingrained pride. The people of St. Joseph are no different than other communities.

High school teachers know the importance of this formative time for students becoming adults and a part of society outside of family. Class size is critical for K-12 to develop a positive classroom rapport. What goes on in the lunchroom, hallway and the classroom determine student scores — not the building. Three schools allow more students opportunities than one. It is easier to be a participant.

Teacher salaries are important, but “just OK” — is not for classroom results. Teacher’s responsibility goes beyond saying, “I taught them” — it must be “they know it.” Administrators need to visit the classrooms often and unannounced to know what is going on in their building.

The community agreed to a tax increase for the schools, but another increase for destroying well-built buildings for a new one is flawed. The schools may need repair and updated, but why hasn’t this been done on a routine basis.

John Wooden’s quote shares a look at where we are. “Motivating through fear may work in the short term to get people to do something, but over the long run, I believe personal pride is a much greater motivator. It produces far better results that last for a much longer time.”

Patricia Elder

St. Joseph

Blunt, McConnell should

protect Constitution

Did Sen. Roy “Bluntin” Blunt and House Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell see the General Accounting Office report that President Donald Trump broke the law by withholding aid to Ukraine?

Do “Bluntin” and “Moscow” Mitch pay attention to the oath they took for the trial? Did they hear the words?

History will show that the Republican Party of today is more willing to do Putin’s dirty deeds than protect the Constitution, unless the Republicans do the right thing.

My great-grandmother (a Republican) would be rolling over in her grave if she could see what her party has become.

Protect the Constitution, not any officeholder. By the way, they took this oath when they were sworn into the Senate. Their silence speaks volumes, and we hear them. How do they sleep at night?

William Moran

Savannah, Missouri