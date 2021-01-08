Your letters Jan. 9, 2021

A real slap in the face

I want to be honest; I live in St. Joseph. My letter is about the possible change in the mascot for the Savannah School District. I have never liked the name of Savages to be used as the mascot for the school district or really to be used as a name for any school, business, company or any private or public company or place. To understand why I feel this way, just read about the actions of the 7th Calvary in the battle of Wounded Knee.

Women, children and babies were slaughtered, raped, killed with clubs and killed for sport. Many Medals of Honor were handed out to the soldiers for their actions. Unarmed women and children tried to hide in a dry creek bed, but they were killed. This 1890 massacre was called The Massacre at Wounded Knee. This event is seen as the last confrontation of resistance of the American Indian.

Thomas Jefferson put the following information in our Declaration of Independence: He (King George) has excited domestic insurrections among us and has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, those known rule of warfare, is undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

Broken treaties, killings, lies, stolen property, death marches, starvation and many other actions should point to our government as the real savages.

Stephen T. Holdenried Sr.

St. Joseph

Leaders should try actually leading

On January 6, we witnessed the culmination of four years worth of our so-called leaders pandering and enabling of President Trump and his lies. Sen. Blunt, Sen. Hawley, Sen. Majority Leader McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Sam Graves, Gov. Parson and every other Republican leader has failed to inform and educate the public about the lies that Trump has perpetuated the last four years.

Leaders are supposed to lead and not bow down to demagoguery. They are supposed to stand up to people, including the president of the United States, who try to subvert our democracy, and call out the false statements. They are supposed to educate the general public that what they read on social media and other media outlets is many times inaccurate. Instead they need to inform the public of what information is accurate and verifiable so that we have an informed public.

We cannot as a nation watch our “leaders” enable and lie for one person. Those leaders are complicit and do not deserve to be representing the people of this country. Where is your moral compass? Where is your duty to stand up for the truth? Where is your duty to educate and inform?

Kathie Brunner

St. Joseph

Focus should turn

to election security

If all the states had voter ID and paper ballots, there would not have been a protest on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Secure and verifiable elections should be a goal from all folks no matter your political stripes, unless of course you want to create a system where election fraud is easy.

You see it’s not possible to mass mail out unverified ballots with a voter ID law. The contested states could and should use the plan that most Missouri counties use as a guide to reform their election laws. Chaos will continue until the public’s confidence in elections is restored. Paper ballots and verified voter ID are the answer.

Paul Hamby

Maysville, Missouri