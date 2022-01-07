A five-point plan for St. Joseph
The City Council needs a little chutzpah! They should be able to figure the following out:
1. If a street is made of concrete, use CONCRETE when repairing; asphalt doesn’t do the trick.
2. All property owners should provide a paved sidewalk: no exceptions. We, who have them, are 100% responsible for ours. We’re living in the 21st century now and modern cities have sidewalks.
3. Widen the “cow-path” that’s Faraon westbound, from 32nd to 23rd streets, so that two cars can drive safely down the street abreast.
4. If one lives on a busy street where cars and motorcycles drive in excess to 50 mph, why can’t the city control this speeding by rearranging the physical course of the street? Streets do not have to be only straight ahead.
5. The police are too busy fighting crime, so why doesn’t the city’s meter maid or some official start tagging and help remove the many unlicensed cars, trucks and trailers from our city’s streets? It certainly would provide a little extra revenue for the city, too.
David H. Bezona
St. Joseph
Do you know what’s in an Oreo?
Since I have zero background in virology, bacteriology or immunology (like most self-made experts on It’s Your Call), I feel qualified to give loads of info on the vaccines for COVID-19 and its mutated variants.
Many complain, saying they just don’t know what’s in it. I would bet none of them could name even TWO ingredients of any recommended vaccine… or recite from memory the ingredients in an Oreo; but they still eat Oreos.
You have to trust someone in the know to help you make life’s complicated decisions. Simply put: if you didn’t study chemistry and/or pharmacology, you should just quit giving advice about it.
Never fear, I did take chemistry — a little. I have printed a document certifying ME as a COVID know-it-all! I am sure you anti-vaxxers recall the COVID killing Rx Ivermectin, well, I have done exhaustive research and discovered Ivermectin is nearly as efficacious for Delta AND Omicron variants as it was for original COVID, but only used as directed by a smart guy. Side effects have been noted: thickened toenails, thicker mane, craving oats and sugar cubes and even growing a tail.
Party on, anti-vaxxers, only three more years of President Biden!
Mike Neylon
St. Joseph
