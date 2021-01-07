Where was outrage with

BLM riots?

It’s amazing the outrage being put forth from the politicians in D.C. over the protest now in their own backyard!

Where were these Demos voicing their outrage when the riots and looting was taking place in numerous cities across the country? Why didn’t they speak out over all the looting, destruction, burned out business that were forced to close?

Why is this protest so special — no looting nor burning has taken place, but the politicians don’t want to play in their backyard, too close, too real, too dangerous, Well tell it to the hundreds forced out of business in those cities with the looting and destruction, they’d probably like to know why you weren’t standing there for them.

Funny how when the shoe is on the other foot the difference it makes to “certain” people, that now are seeing what those business owners faced.

I bet those “brave” politicians were running for their lives when this started, and they had military, and police, Secret Service surrounding them — the poor store owner was on their own.

Isn’t it amazing, Trump tells them to stop and they did — a one-day protest —not weeks of destruction like in Demo-controlled cities. Guess it’s just which side of the aisle you’re on?

Ben Pecora

St. Joseph

Trump’s enablers pour fuel on fire

I am still stunned this morning after witnessing the storm of people on the Capitol of the U.S., and after seeing Sen. Hawley raise his arm in support of the crowd before the storm.

Graves, Hartzler, Long, Leutkemeyer and Smith along with Hawley are responsible for the lives lost on this day. They fueled the lies, they were not opposing Missouri’s vote but another state.

They were not speaking for the citizens of Missouri but enabling a president who lost the election. It’s time for Missouri to enlist our own Stacey Abrams and get as many as we can registered to vote and vote these people out. Make them accountable for their actions, let’s stop the madness.

Toni Peterson

Easton, Missouri

Thanks, Loah for the heavy lifting

With the passing of Loah Stallard, the community has lost a true leader and a valued nurse, and the poor have lost a compassionate advocate. Since 1979, through her determined will, her focused vision, and lots and lots of energy, Loah wrapped her arms around the Social Welfare Board, became its executive director and carried it forward.

Loah had a passion for bringing health care to the needy. She worked tirelessly to develop the right model that would provide comprehensive care to those earning less than 200% of the FPL. In the early years, physicians left their offices to provide on-site care at the clinic but that ultimately ended, threatening the clinic’s virtuous mission. That did not stop Loah. She turned toward a nurse practitioner model with physician backup. Under this model, nurse practitioners became the caregivers at the clinic.

Loah arranged for the internal medicine groups in town to provide the consultative backup for complex patients. Whenever roadblocks popped up, Loah found a way around them or through them. The Social Welfare Board has grown to provide a vital health care link for our community. We can all thank Loah for doing the heavy lifting.

Dr. Robert Stuber

St. Joseph