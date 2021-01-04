The best medicine?

A return to school

The school district has decided to return to “regular order.” Good! Early in this pandemic, with little science available to provide reliable guidance on how to proceed, the chair of the Department of Health Policy at Vanderbilt School of Medicine said it well: “We are driving with the headlights off, and we’ve got kids in the car.” Now, multiple studies show no consistent relationship between in-person K-12 schooling and the spread of the coronavirus.

I work primarily with middle school- and high school-age students. I have had more than 70 students positive with SARS-CoV-2. All have been only mildly ill, if ill at all.

I have seen the negative impact of virtual education and hybrid models. This includes significant increases in anxiety, depression, obesity, food insecurity and child abuse. Many are not learning as well nor as much. Virtual courses rob one of the chance to interact with teachers in real time and require self-discipline many don’t possess. Working parents cannot supervise learning. Hybrid education is difficult because students cannot become rooted in any kind of structure or continuity.

School provides another critical element beyond cerebral education: It provides socialization which is vitally important to normal growth and development.

Dr. Timothy Murphy

St. Joseph

Graves missed mark

on stimulus vote

Twenty-year Republican Congressman Sam Graves voted against increasing COVID-19 aid to $2,000 for his constituents. Sam is a millionaire and makes $174,000 a year. His salary has been paid by your tax dollars since 1992. Sam thought a one-time payment of $2,000 of your tax money to assist working folks was just too much.

Fortunately, in a bipartisan manner, Democrats and Republicans passed the bill without his vote in the House.

Doug Gray

Brookfield, Missouri

Bidding farewell

to ‘Year of the Mask’

Perhaps the best we can say about 2020 is that it didn’t meet our expectations. Thankfully it is now history.

Politicians, as usual, were little help. Their bickering only added to the dismal atmosphere. The so-called “medical experts” mainly added to the confusion.

2020 can be referred to as the “Year of the Mask.” The criminal element was delighted, allowed to blend in with the general public. It did allow a degree of anonymity, however, when one did something foolish.

I’ve been told that the mask improved my appearance. I’m not sure of their intent, but will take it as a compliment. Heck, I may keep wearing it after the pandemic!

I have masks in various colors and designs, but prefer the blue surgical mask. I can wear scrubs and pretend to be a medical professional and maybe receive the vaccine earlier!

I notice many politicians put themselves at the top of the priority list which is typical, but does little for their credibility.

Let’s hope for a healthier 2021.

Mike Hanrahan

Cameron, Missouri