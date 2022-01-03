See where we’re at in three years
These days attacks in “It’s your call” on President Biden are unjust and without merit. Back in the 1990s we had a robust economy. We had no budget deficit under President Clinton. We had a surplus in the billions of dollars. Then came 9/11 during the Bush presidency. We declared war on Iraq while the guilty party was Osama bin Laden, a Saudi.
Under Bush, the mortgage and banking industries were allowed to cheat the American taxpayer. The Iraq war dragged on and Afghanistan was involved, costing us many military deaths and billions of dollars more. The auto industry, except for the Ford Motor Co., needed help.
When President Obama was elected, bin Laden was attacked and executed. The banking and mortgage industries were properly regulated. Our nation prospered. President Obama made an error by continuing the war in Afghanistan, though.
Then came Donald Trump. Our budget deficit more than tripled. The Afghan war continued. Trump became a great divider and turned the nation into a mess. Trump downplayed COVID. He disregarded the scientists’ advice by not wearing a mask and making light of those who did. Trump topped it off by treasonous acts. Does Jan. 6, ‘21’ ring a bell?
Enter President Biden. He had to pick up the pieces and is doing his best to restore our country to normalcy. Biden has not even been in office one year. And yet the Negative Nancys continue their criticism. In my book they are wrong. Let’s see where our nation is in three years.
John Ray Hoffman, St. Joseph
Give the gift of books and clothing
In a quest to help ameliorate some of the circumstances of yet more American tragedies. Sadly, we have children shot, stabbed and killed on our streets. Both the bad guys and the good guys have easy access to guns and can make gunsmoke.
The politicians strive to appear in fancy suits and dresses on TV networks and social media platforms that appeal to their donors so as to keep them in their incumbent seats.
They all agree not to put forth rational immigration policies, consistent access to the voting booth, an enhanced minimum standard for care for our elderly, an agreed-upon policy to treat the COVID plague.
They do agree to continue a massive bloated military budget and policies that enhance and promote the interests of the yacht clubs everywhere.
There is absolute understanding on both sides of the political aisle that enhanced preschool education pay huge societal dividends. The need is now, now, now — not later.
In our community we can take small steps with or without the permission or consent of rulers in Washington, D.C., Jefferson City, Buchanan County or City Hall.
Among those of us that are blessed beyond measure, many of us have beautiful kids’ books sitting on dusty shelves or in boxes in the basement or closets — books awaiting young readers to read or be read to.
There are empty shelves at the Salvation Army, the Bartlett Center and the Head Start sites. While you are looking for books in your closet, remember there are families that would love clean winter clothes to be found on the racks of our fine local thrift shops and clothes closets.
Mitch Jameson, St. Joseph
