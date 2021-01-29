Mask bill is reckless

We see several serious issues with Rep. Eggleston's proposed HB 566 making masks, tests and contact tracing a voluntary program in the name of civil liberties. COVID-19 is very serious, but the WHO says that future pandemics could be worse.

This bill also seems to be a reckless abandonment of communicable disease protocol, such as the common practice of contact tracing for tuberculosis or hepatitis outbreaks. A bill designed to limit the ability of local entities to control current or threatening future communicable disease outbreaks in their cities or counties is simply irresponsible, shortsighted and dangerous.

In addition, removing the word "religious exemption" from the school immunization law will invite additional exemptions, leading to future outbreaks. Many of us older citizens experienced the lasting effects of measles, chicken pox, mumps and whooping cough in primary school. Through a concerted vaccination program, these have been practically eradicated in the U.S., including diphtheria and polio. A softening of immunization laws will only reverse this progress.

It should be noted that our liberties are also protected when we protect our most precious resources; the kids and citizens of our state.

Frances Whitmer

Retired district health nurse

Gaylon Whitmer

Retired school superintendent

Osborn-Stewartsville

Hospice achieves peaceful passing

I would like to give a shout out to the hospice program at Mosaic.

When Charlene, my non-smoking wife, was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 lung cancer in June, our family set a goal of caring for her at home for whatever time she had left. This gave her the opportunity to visit with masked family members and friends on a continuing basis. As her mobility declined, we signed up for hospice through Mosaic. The response was incredible.

Every member of the team that helped Charlene displayed professionalism, love, attention to detail. We could not have asked for more as they helped Charlene through the last three months of her 87 years. They were warm, comforting, present but not invasive. They laughed with Charlene, responded cheerfully to her many questions about their own well-being. There was truly mutual love.

I would like to give special recognition to Kim, Madison, Jessica, Rev. Corey and those who filled in at various times — Becca, Kathy, Lindsay, Tammy. If I have overlooked or misspelled some names, accept my apology. Just remember that even with great family support, we could not have achieved our goal of a peaceful passing for Charlene in her own bedroom.

Thank you.

Bob Slater

St. Joseph

A powerful message on drugs

My husband (Larry Norris) was killed by one of his employees in an attempted robbery Aug. 25, 2009 at his place of business in St. Joseph. The employee was using meth at the time. I can't help but think that if he had done pre-employment drug testing his death may have been avoided.

Let's show our young people in St. Joseph that they need to stay away from drugs to be able to have a job. I would also encourage our businesses and the public to donate their time and money to the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and the Drug Free Community Coalition which are trying to help local teens live a life free of drugs and alcohol, and providing training for employment. This might be a difficult time to be able to donate money, but I'm sure whatever anyone can give would be appreciated and you can also volunteer your time.

Larry was a priest at the Community of Christ Church, and was always helping people. I can't think of a better way to honor him than by helping teens stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Alice Norris

Formerly from St. Joseph