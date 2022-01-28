The inflation blame game
It was only a matter of time. The Democratic/Progressive Party needed a new boogie man to scare people with. They have worn out the “every white person is a racist trying to suppress the Black vote and subvert our democracy” angle.
Remember no facts are needed when the media parrots their every word. No statistics or as they say “follow the science” was needed. It’s all about the emotions. Say it enough and someone will believe.
The new lie to try to cover up their role in our massive inflation is to blame evil profit-mongering businesses. Their media allies can’t hide the higher prices, so they have to cast blame. Higher gas, blame fossil fuels. Higher food, blame stores and meatpackers. Higher drug prices, well you get the idea. They would label them all racist if they could, but it’s hard to label inert objects as racist.
Actually their policies that caused this are racist in that they hurt the poor the most. Now these same officials want to use price controls. Which like in good socialist/communist counties like Venezuela and Cuba will ensure shortages, black markets and even higher prices. Please stop voting for these fools.
Kennan Brockett, St. Joseph
When softball was king
I want to thank Marty Novak, the sponsor, and the City Council for the resolution to name two softball fields at the Bill McKinney complex in honor of Fred Hoffman and Ken Christgen Sr., both deceased.
As you may recall, the council several months ago named one of the fields in honor of Dave Polsky, a longtime player and sponsor in the Y softball leagues, a former mayor and longtime council member.
It is appropriate to give similar recognition to Fred Hoffman and Ken Christgen Sr. For the benefit of the younger generation who may not be familiar with their names, I want to point out they played major roles when fast-pitch softball was the biggest sports activity in the city.
St. Joseph for many years vied with Springfield for the state’s softball capital.
Fred Hoffman earlier had a field named in his honor, just east of the left field wall at Welch Stadium. It was demolished to provide needed space for the REC Center.
Fred was executive director of the YMCA and for half a century a major figure in softball throughout Missouri, the state’s “Mr. Softball.” He was the state commissioner and served on national committees. When Fred ran the softball leagues in St. Joseph, more than 1,000 men and boys — and a smaller number of women — were involved. There was competition at all levels, from top-flight Metro to commercial to Sunday school leagues.
Ken Christgen Sr. was the owner of Walnut Products, a major business firm. He sponsored multiple teams over a period of perhaps 30 years, some of them state champions. He built his own ball park, a first-class facility, near Highway 759. St. Joseph softball teams have been blessed with many good sponsors through the years, and Ken Christgen Sr. was at the top of the list.
It’s good to see the City Council recognize the contributions of Dave, Fred and Ken. It’s another opportunity to recall the glory days of the past, when fast-pitch softball was king.
Bob Slater, St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.