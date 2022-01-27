Bill would
help those
with limb loss
Over 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. That’s why I’m urging Sen. Roy Blunt, Sen. Josh Hawley and Rep. Cori Bush to cosponsor the Triple A Study Act (S.1089/H.R.2461).
The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices and outcomes like whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the VA system and private insurers will all benefit from this information.
As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was difficult, and I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity so they can live the life they want to live.
The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.
Michael Williams
volunteer, Amputee
Coalition Saint Louis
Keep guns off public transit
Bills introduced in the Missouri House and Senate would allow individuals with conceal/carry permits to carry firearms on public transit buses, vans, trains and other spaces owned or operated by a public transit provider. Citizens for Modern Transit and the Missouri Public Transit Association understand the reasoning behind these bills is to improve safety on transit; however, allowing firearms on public transit has not been proven to enhance safety and security and may instead serve as a detriment to ridership. There is an unacceptable risk on transit vehicles that someone could be harmed if a gun is fired or discharged accidently.
These bills could also jeopardize the funding of our rural providers like OATS Transit and Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS) which have private contracts to operate service in Missouri. Because most Missouri rural transit providers receive federal funding through MoDOT for general public service, they would have to adhere to conceal/carry permits on transit if such a bill were to pass. Yet, a majority of the users are individuals who ride under funding grants that expressly prohibit firearms on buses. These riders include senior citizens and those with physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities.
OATS Transit, SMTS and others use many of these private contracts to match federal funds. If legislation passes and it is required to allow firearms on these vehicles, this would jeopardize not only the public contracts but the federal funding.
Allowing passengers to carry firearms on transit is not the answer to enhancing the safety and security of these systems. The reasons are many — no weapons should be allowed on transit.
Kimberly Cella,
executive director
of Citizens for Modern
Transit and the Missouri
Public Transit Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.